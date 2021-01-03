TL;DR Breakdown

Satoshi Nakamoto now 33rd richest person in the world

Bitcoin has registered well over 600 million transaction on the platform

On January 3, 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first Bitcoin block which is now popularly referred to as the genesis block and inscribed these words on the block “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks.”

Since then, the crypto asset has grown in leaps and bound from a digital currency with absolutely no worth to being worth well over $30k. Not only that, the level of changes and differences the coin has made to the financial system has been massive too.

Ordinarily, the inherent belief that the old financial system cannot be usurped or uprooted has been corrected. We now know that the traditional system can be replaced with a peer-to-peer and decentralized system.

According to Whale Alert, Satoshi had mined over 1 million BTC before he left the crypto community. At the current rate of Bitcoin, this would make him the 33rd richest person in the world. He would have surpassed the likes of Sheldon Adelson, He Xiangjian on the world richest list. Though the downside to this is that pseudonymous individuals are not allowed on the richest people list in the world.

Satoshi would have been worth well over $30 billion if he had kept every coin he mined since then.

How Satoshi is not the only Bitcoin billionaire

Satoshi is not the only Bitcoin billionaire. According to Pete Rizzo of Kraken, Tim Draper is also now in the list of Bitcoin billionaires in the world.

Draper had also recently rehashed his believe that Bitcoin was going to be worth $250,000 which would make Satoshi the richest man in the world comfortably.

Bitcoin has had over 600 million transactions on it since its inception. The coin has had a massive rate of adoption and acceptance in the world with institutional investors now tripping in to invest in the asset.