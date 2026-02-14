San Francisco native loses $200k to crypto scammers

A San Francisco man has lost more than $200,000 to crypto scammers after pooling the entire funds in a crypto investment that turned out to be a scam. The crypto scam was revealed by the man’s wife, who claimed that months after paying off $80,000 in debt, the family’s financial life had plunged into chaos.

According to the San Francisco man’s wife, the family’s financial progress has unraveled, a story that left personal finance experts Dave Ramsey and Jade Warshaw completely stunned.

The woman claimed that her husband secretly took out nearly $200,000 in high-interest personal loans and poured all the funds into several cryptocurrency investments that eventually vanished.

In her testimony, the man’s wife, Ana, claimed they had followed Ramsey’s debt plan since 2022, and it had been working for them.

San Francisco man loses funds to crypto scammers

In her statement, Ana mentioned that her family had stuck to their plan and been paying off their debts before her husband made this costly mistake. She said they were only left with their mortgage when her husband started talking to his friends about digital assets and how to make profits from investments in the assets.

The San Francisco native was said to have made small investments in crypto and saw small returns, which gave him the confidence to go all in. According to the wife, the San Francisco native told her about the smaller investments and returns, but failed to tell her about the bigger move.

“He took out a big loan of $200,000,” Ana said. “I was in total panic when he told me that.”

She claimed that the man said the money was used to invest in different digital assets, including XRP and the Trump coin, through a platform known as Pionex. Aside from the $200,000, the wife mentioned that the San Francisco man also invested $50,000 belonging to his mother.

Ana said she learned of what happened after all the money was already gone. The couple now owes about $200,000. Their monthly payment total is about $5,000, interest rates are about 23%, and the household income is around $10,000 every month.

The wife noted that their home is worth around $700,000, with about $400,000 still owed. The woman mentioned that her husband blamed the financial loss on a divine punishment because she failed to involve herself when he was making the decision.

In another related event, a family’s finances have gone down the drain after a man mistakenly pressed “sell short” on his crypto investment.

According to the woman, her husband borrowed $250,000 against their family home and put everything into crypto investments without her knowledge. When she found out, she asked him to sell immediately, and he promised that he would sell it and return the money to their account within days.

Instead, he refused and kept it in the investments.

Days later, the wife said the funds were not in their bank account and pressed him for answers. It was then that the husband confessed that he had not sold the crypto and had accidentally pressed the sell short button instead of the sell button, which caused all of his position to be liquidated.