Samsung, Galeon bring AI-enhancement and Web3 to ultrasound tests

Samsung has partnered with Galeon to spread its AI-powered ultrasound devices. Galeon’s Electronic Health Records will connect the devices securely, allowing on-chain Web3 features.

Samsung will partner with Galeon to add decentralized records from its leading ultrasound devices. The technical leader will use its new AI-powered ultrasound devices and produce data for Galeon’s Electronic Health Record (EHR). Galeon already has a live in-production platform launched across 18 interconnected hospitals in Europe.

Samsung has already trained its AI to assist in women’s health diagnostics, adding AI-enhanced recognition of congenital conditions.

“We are incredibly proud of this partnership and ready to disrupt the health market together,” said Benjamin Tarter, Head of Women’s Health at Samsung France.

Galeon will coordinate the direct integration of device data to the EHR, creating smoother clinical workflows. Galeon’s software and data infrastructure means clinicians can update and interpret ultrasound images in real-time, while retaining full patient privacy.

The goal is to use Web3 principles to decrease the administrative load of hospitals, while allowing for better diagnostics and care decisions.

Galeon will handle clinical flows and bring quality AI training

Galeon enables hospitals to train AI models on the incoming datasets, which are kept fully anonymous. Each institution will be able to control its data while still gaining access to transparent model training with real-world information.

As Samsung’s devices are connected, Galeon will be able to provide better and more accurate AI training, creating immediate, structured, standards-based records. The data and interpretation can turn into immediate tools for preventative medicine at scale.

“Samsung’s device leadership meets our in-production EHR and decentralized AI stack to provide what the industry has been missing. Starting in women’s health, we are connecting AI imaging, real-time hospital workflows, and community-governed research to accelerate discoveries while protecting privacy,” said Dr Loïc Brotons, CEO at Galeon.

Galeon’s Atlantis platform will handle the gathered research data, which will also use the native GALEON token. A total of over 100K supporters can carry the anonymized data through Galeon DAO, voting to fund medical studies. The partnership also expands the Web3 trend of DeSci, with real-world data and direct link to patient needs.

Decentralized science revives in 2025

The Atlantis platform aims to simplify participation and decentralized science governance. The project mixes data from over 10,000 caregivers with thousands of monthly users and investors. Galeon thus manages to tokenize and tap the value of real-time clinical practice and research.

Samsung and Galeon are reviving the decentralized science (DeSci) narrative in 2025. The entire sector brings multiple tokens, valued close to $1B.

The principle of DeSci is to tokenize real scientific data and incentivize research through investor participation and voting. Samsung’s data sharing is one of the most significant real-world partnerships for DeSci projects.

