Salesforce eyes $60B revenue by 2030 as AI fuels comeback

Salesforce Inc. has outlined an ambitious plan to reach $60 billion in annual revenue by January 2030, signaling renewed confidence that artificial intelligence will drive growth at the cloud software giant.

The forecast, delivered by Chief Financial and Operating Officer Robin Washington at the company’s investor event on Wednesday, does not include any revenue from a pending Informatica Inc. acquisition that Salesforce anticipates will close in the middle of 2026.

Washington said the company was confident about returning to double-digit growth, noting that it would take about 12 to 18 months for the turnaround to materialize. She added that Salesforce had reported $37.9 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ended in January, its slowest growth since going public.

AI agents drive Salesforce’s revival

Having grown more slowly in recent years, Salesforce is making aggressive use of artificial intelligence to fuel its comeback. At the center of this is Agentforce 360, an AI-powered automation platform that lets businesses deploy “digital agents” to perform tasks such as customer support, data entry, and early-stage sales conversations.

The company stated that over 12,000 customers are already using Agentforce, which has also been adopted internally to reduce costs. The tool is saving Salesforce approximately $100 million per year, the company stated in figures shared during its Dreamforce 2025 conference earlier this week.

To bolster its AI capabilities, Salesforce has strengthened its collaborations with OpenAI and Anthropic to integrate their latest models into the suite known as Agentforce 360. The integration enables customers to combine generative AI with Salesforce’s own Einstein Copilot system, which provides more intelligent, context-aware suggestions.

The company also announced plans to invest $15 billion in San Francisco over the next five years, as it expands its data centers, supports local AI startups, and advances research on how AI can be used responsibly. The commitment aligns with CEO Marc Benioff’s efforts to establish the global AI economy in San Francisco.

Benioff stated at Dreamforce that the company’s AI ecosystem was growing rapidly and described Agentforce as more than just a tool, calling it the future of how companies would interact with their customers.

Salesforce boosts investor confidence with buybacks and acquisitions

Washington also announced a $7 billion share buyback program over the next six months — part of an effort to help restore investor confidence after a turbulent year. The news lifted Salesforce’s shares about 4% in after-hours trading, although the stock is still off almost 29% year to date.

The company’s struggles have additionally reflected investor fears that its corporate clients may be shifting their spending from traditional applications to AI startups and emerging tools. However, Washington has brushed aside those worries, calling talk of software applications dying a “myth.”

Salesforce relies on its purchase of the data-integration and analytics firm Informatica as part of its growth strategy. Analysts have said the deal will enable Salesforce to integrate data more seamlessly across its products, which could help AI models operate with better information.

Data is the basis for artificial intelligence, and acquiring Informatica would allow Salesforce to fully close that loop by combining customer data with automation and analytics in one place, according to technology analyst Kirk Materne of Evercore ISI.

The focus on AI and automation from Salesforce comes as the company battles to solidify its dominance in a cloud world that looks different than before. The competition is intensifying — Microsoft, Oracle, and ServiceNow are also incorporating generative AI into their enterprise software stacks.

But Salesforce believes it is poised for its next growth chapter. Emphasizing AI, data, and efficiency more will help the firm recover from recent growth declines and restore investor confidence.

Benioff noted the AI wave was real and Salesforce didn’t want to wait to take advantage of it. He said people were seeking smart software to do things for them, rather than the other way around.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.