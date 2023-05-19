SafeMoon Price Prediction 2023-2032: Does SafeMoon have a future?

SafeMoon Price Prediction 2023-2032

SafeMoon’s name is associated with “to the moon” in the cryptocurrency communities. While it is unclear who originated the phrase, it has probably raised the support level for the coin. The currency that started as a wink coin is now trading at $0.0006.44. This Safemoon Price Prediction helps you track this coin’s exciting journey.

Competing and bracing in the challenging markets, SafeMoon is a cryptocurrency that refuses to bow down to central government pressures or be chained in defective and regulatory monetary shackles. SafeMoon has made it possible for everyone to store and transfer value in a currency that is resistant to manipulation. The ‘safe ‘part of its name is perhaps a slang term in the crypto market that indicates approval rather than a reference to the coin’s apparent security.

How much is SFM worth?

Today’s SafeMoon V2 price today is $0.000160 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,135,881. We update our SFM to USD price in real-time. SafeMoon V2 is down 2.44% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #2805, with a live market cap of not available. The circulating supply is not available and a max. supply of 1,000,000,000,000 SFM coins.

SafeMoon V2 Price Analysis

SafeMoon V2 Technical analysis

SafeMoon V2 price movement in the past month shows a horizontal range between the resistance of $0.0002538 and support levels around $0.0001217. The price seems stuck in equilibrium, but it is unclear whether it is a consolidation phase or a pause before another breakout move.

The volume of SafeMoon V2 has increased slightly over the past month, with a slight uptick in buying activity seen on most days. However, the overall picture is still stagnant, and it is unclear what the next move for SafeMoon V2 will be.SafeMoon V2 token bounced off the critical support of $0.0001227 on 9th May and hit a monthly high of $0.0002538, and since then, SFM’s price has been trading inside a narrow range.

The recent price action suggests that SFM lacks buying pressure and will likely remain stuck in the same range until it receives a strong catalyst. SafeMoon is trading at $0.0001596, down -21.86% in the past week, while the monthly chart shows a drop of -23.12%.

image 732

The Rdiff for SFM is currently at 0.269, and the RSI is at 38.62, which points to bearishness in SFM’s price action. If SafeMoon fails to break through the resistance of $0.0002538, it could face further selling pressure and a potential drop below the support level of $0.0001217.

On the other hand, if SFM breaks through its resistance and rises above $0.0002538, then it could reach higher highs and resume its uptrend. The MACD is currently bearish and moving down, which suggests that SFM’s price could remain range-bound until it receives a strong catalyst. Traders should watch the $0.0002538 resistance and $0.0001217 support levels closely for any signs of a bullish or bearish breakout.

SafeMoon Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Average Maximum 2023 $0.00019667 $0.00020322 $0.00023368 2024 $0.00027588 $0.00028401 $0.00034228 2025 $0.00039447 $0.00040867 $0.00047454 2026 $0.00057164 $0.00058799 $0.00068689 2027 $0.00080040 $0.00082980 $0.00098870 2028 $0.001 $0.001 $0.001 2029 $0.002 $0.002 $0.002 2030 $0.003 $0.003 $0.003 2031 $0.004 $0.004 $0.004 2032 $0.006 $0.006 $0.006

image 731

SafeMoon Price Prediction 2023

According to the current SafeMoon price prediction, the price of the SFM coin is expected to trade at a minimum price of $0.00019667 and an average value of $0.00020322.SFM price is estimated to attain a maximum price of $0.00023368 by the end of the year.

SafeMoon Price Prediction 2024

The SafeMoon coin price prediction for 2024 suggests the SFM coin could trade at a minimum price of $0.00027588 and an average of $0.0002840.SafeMoon coin is expected to attain a maximum price of $0.00034228.

SafeMoon Price Prediction 2025

Our SafeMoon price prediction for 2025 suggests that SafeMoon might trade at a maximum price of $0.00047454, with an average trading value of $0.00040867. According to our deep technical analysis of past price data of SafeMoon, SFM is forecasted to trade at around a minimum value of $0.00047454.

SafeMoon Price Prediction 2026

Our SafeMoon price prediction for 2026 estimates the SFM coin to attain a maximum price of $0.00068689, with an average trading value of $0.00058799. SafeMoon might trade at minimum prices of around $0.00068689 by 2026, according to our deep analysis of past price data for SFM coins.

SafeMoon Price Prediction 2027

The SafeMoon price forecast for 2027 is SFM to attain a minimum price of $0.00080040 and an average trading price of $0.00082980. According to our deep analysis of past price data, SafeMoon could attain a maximum price of $0.00098870 by 2027.

SafeMoon Price Prediction 2028

The SafeMoon coin prediction for 2028 suggests that SFM might trade at an average value of $0.001 and a minimum value of $0.001.The maximum price forecast for 2028 is $0.001.

SafeMoon Price Prediction 2029

Safemoon price prediction for 2029 suggests that the SFM coin might trade at an average of $0.00119 and a minimum price of around $0.001002. According to our deep technical analysis of past data, Safemoon is expected to attain a maximum price of $0.001418 by 2029.

SafeMoon Price Prediction 2030

SafeMoon price forecast for 2030 suggests the price of SFM could reach a maximum price of $0.003 with an average trading value of around $0.003. SafeMoon might attain a minimum price of $0.003 by 2030, according to our deep analysis of past data for SFM coins.

SafeMoon Price Prediction 2031

In 2031, the SafeMoon forecast suggests the price of SFM might reach a maximum of $0.004 and an average trading value of around $0.004. According to our technical analysis of past data, SafeMoon could attain a minimum price of $0.004 by 2031.

SafeMoon Price Prediction 2032

The SafeMoon cryptocurrency price prediction for 2032 suggests the coin could reach a maximum price of $0.007, with an average price of around $0.006. SafeMoon might attain a minimum price of $0.008 by $0.006, according to our deep analysis of past data for SFM coins.

SafeMoon Price Prediction by Technewsleader

Technewsleader has a bullish SFM price forecast, estimating a maximum price of $0.00000001 in a year, while in 2026, SFM is estimated to trade between $0.00000003 to $0.00000003.Technewsleader continues to state that the SFM coin could reach up to $0.00000004 in 5 years, while in 2029, SFM is estimated to trade between $0.00000008 to $0.00000009.The market experts are optimistic about SFM’s future price in the next 10 years, stating that it could touch a maximum of $0.00000020 in 2030. Moreover, Technewsleader believes SafeMoon could attain an all-time high of $0.00000031 in 2032.

SafeMoon Price Prediction by CoinCodex

Coincodex suggests the general SafeMoon price prediction is bearish as of May 19, 2023, at 13:00. Their technical analysis reveals that 6 indicators are signaling bullish signals while 20 are signaling bearish signals. This suggests a pessimistic outlook for SafeMoon in the short term, as the financial experts suggest the price of SafeMoon may decrease to $ 6.284e-9 by May 24, 2023. The long-term SFM price prediction is also bearish. CoinCodex experts suggest that the SFM price may rise to $ 0.000065667 by 2026, which is lower than the prediction if SafeMoon would follow Facebook’s growth. If it follows Internet growth, the prediction for 2026 would be $ 0.000015228.

SafeMoon Price Prediction by Wallet Investor

The safeMoon price forecast by Wallet Investor is bearish in the short and long term. The market analysis tool believes that the price of SafeMoon will drop to $0.000000000437 by the end of 2023, a decrease of around -92.725% Wallet Investor also forecasts that the price of SafeMoon will fall gradually and might crash during the next two years. They believe that SafeMoon is currently overvalued and will continue to remain so in the future.

SafeMoon Price Prediction by Market Experts

Market experts term SafeMoon as an investment with higher returns in the long run. The token’s potential to become a leader in blockchain-based payment solutions has made it highly attractive for investors with an appetite for good returns. According to MrKey Crypto, SFM could rally up to 5000X. The medium-term outlook is quite favorable for SafeMoon. Its low initial supply and introduction of new features like NFTs and staking will give it a competitive edge over other DeFi projects.

SafeMoon Price History

SafeMoon launched on 8 March 2021 with an initial price of $0.000000001; traders started to get interested, and the price soon reached $0.00000158 on 3 April. By April 20, the value of SAFEMOON had surged to $0.00001399, a 785% increase in value. To put things even more starkly, if you had bought into SafeMoon when it was launched, then you would have seen the value of your investment shoot up by a stratospheric 1,398,900%.

If you had bought a dollar’s worth of SafeMoon coins when it launched and sold at its peak on 20 April – just over a month after it became available – you’d have ended up a millionaire, even after your SafeMoon sales tax had been taken.

The mega-boom was short-lived, however. By the end of April 2021, the token had lost 61% of its market value. Since then, the price has gradually declined and closed at $0.00000207 on 23 August, according to CoinMarketCap. Between September and October, SAFEMOON traded between $0.000001075 and $0.00000654, giving room for some gains. SafeMoon opened trading in November at $0.000005272 but soon went bearish and closed out the month at $0.000003079.

December 2021 was a defining month for SafeMoon as the development team launched SafeMoon V2, and the value of the coin was consolidated on a 1000:1 ratio. From the earliest data available, SFM opened trading at $0.001639 on December 16 and ended the month at $0.002558 – a 56% price increase attributable to the positivity surrounding the V2 migration.

SafeMoon V2 gained some momentum at the start of January 2022 and soared to $0.004798. The SafeMoon token value declined steadily afterward, and by the end of February 2022, it had lost 77.9% of its market value.

Perhaps the most exciting comparison to SafeMoon is Dogecoin, another cryptocurrency whose market rates seem to be influenced by online enthusiasm more than anything else. Dogecoin price stayed at minimal levels before reaching around half a dollar recently. While SafeMoon is nowhere near that level, it is another meme-style coin that could potentially experience a massive upshot.

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) started at $0.001192 on March 1, and currently, its market price is $0.001263. The token’s price had gained over 2% in 24 hours, while its 24-hr trading volume had increased by 26%. In addition, the self-reported market capitalization and circulating supply of SFM are $730,286,137 and 575.00B SFM, respectively.

Recent Safemoon News/Opinions

What are the impressive features of the SafeMoon Coin?

Token Consolidation

The SafeMoon V2 upgrade introduced the consolidation of SafeMoon tokens (1000:1). In other words, 10000 SAFEMOON at $1000 on v1 now becomes 10 SFM at $1000 on V2, thereby raising the token’s value. The number of tokens owned by a holder changes, but their actual worth remains the same. Simply said, your money does not reduce or increase; only the token you own changes.

Improved Accessibility and Security

Whenever a SafeMoon transaction is initiated, a fee of 10% is charged, of which 5% is distributed among holders in a process known as reflection. The remaining 5% is allocated to liquidity pools that offer SFM on DEXs. Certain exchanges lacked the structure to allow holders to earn a share of the reflection. However, SafeMoon V2 hopes to solve that problem by making it easy for SafeMoon holders to receive their reflection share.

SafeMoon New Developments

In February 2022, an emerging utility coin, EverGrow Coin (EGC), announced its partnership with the developers of SafeMoon. The baseline of this partnership is to make EGC swaps available on the native SafeMoon crypto wallet. Consequently, the availability of EGC will make the SafeMoon wallet more useful to speculators and potential investors.

On a much bigger scene, the EGC partnership could be a significant game-changer for SafeMoon, as the former is gaining massive traction in the crypto space. Purchasing EGC via the SafeMoon wallet could potentially spur the market price of SFM to newer heights.

Having detailed SafeMoon’s journey, let’s get into the price predictions.

SafeMoon and Croge Comet Partnership

The Croge team announced that their first BSC to CRO bridge was live. The Croge token is the first token on Cronos to have this feature. Well, this means that the entire BSC world can safely bridge BNB, convert it to the Croge token and bridge BNB to Croge and then sell Croge for Cronos tokens. The bridge is the portal from CRO to BSC for anyone who does not know how to get Cronos currency. The update allowed Croge to partner with Safemoon, which runs on BSC. The Croge token is now available on Safemoon swap and wallet.

SafeMoon App Upgrade

In August 2022, Safemoon developers made some exciting upgrades to the Safemoon application. The application is available on the google play store and Apple store. The developers integrated the Polygon and Binance Smart chain blockchains into the app.

The integration means users can now view their collections on these chains in-app. The update includes price alerts for BSC, ETH & CMC top 100 in the Safemoon wallet on iOS & Android.

The Safemoon update is now rolling out in app stores worldwide!

The preceding updates included Blockbuster tech and Grove tokens listing on Safemoon swap.

Conclusion

There are a lot of promising crypto projects out there, and SafeMoon is one of them. Due to its SafeMoon Swap and Version 2 update, the company has increased its use and investors’ trust. The price of SafeMoon V2 (SFM) might skyrocket if the SafeMoon team continues to improve the ecosystem’s scalability and security.

The Safemoon community recently progressed to version 2 with new tokenomics. The new model makes Safemoon a community-led project. The platform has developed when compared to Bitgert. The Safemoon army is, however, ambitious with plans to develop a metaverse, NFT projects, and a crypto exchange. However, the coin’s low market capitalization makes it easy to be overlooked by investors.

With the development of DEX, increased adoption, and partnerships, SafeMoon will be able to expand its market by entering various industries. The given price forecasts for the SafeMoon token are largely positive, with predictions from crypto experts and websites alike. That being said, it’s important to keep in mind that these prices can only be achieved if more adoption occurs between now and 2032.

Overall, SafeMoon might be a good investment option for those looking for long-term growth in their investment, as the SafeMoon price predictions are generally quite positive. However, it’s important to keep in mind that the cryptocurrency market is still a relatively young and volatile industry, and nothing can be ruled out when it comes to future prices. The predictions are not investment advice. Also, it is not a recommendation to invest in Safemoon. One should conduct their own research with regards to investments and the related strategies and do their due diligence to make investment decisions.

The above analysis is purely based on mathematical data algorithms and existing price trends available in the market, along with past performances of SafeMoon. This might give you a little insight into the present and future price trends of Safemoon, but they cannot be construed as the actual price prediction.

High-profile celebrity endorsements help Safemoon amass millions of investors and a devoted online community in a relatively short amount of time. In order to compete with the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the initiative has teamed up with EverGrow. Further, Safemoon teamed with Simplex to develop a slimline crypto wallet in 2021. SafeMoon gives token holders a 5% dividend.

Despite the great aspects of Safemoon, it is vital to note that this cryptocurrency is still in its early stages and is quite dangerous. Not only that, but Safemoon is devoid of any notable utility. The Company’s utilization and investor trust have increased due to its SafeMoon Swap and Version 2 updates. If the SafeMoon team continues to improve the ecosystem’s scalability and security, the price of SafeMoon V2 (SFM) may soar.

SafeMoon is facing several lawsuits, which amplify the risk, but on the other hand, rapidly gaining popularity with its multiple feature updates on its roadmap. An initial deep dive into the innovation of this network provides some relatively compelling reasons to own the Safemoon token right now.

However, like with conventional cryptocurrencies, investors cannot expect certain profits. You should perform your own research and contact financial investors before joining the SafeMoon V2 train. SafeMoon is highly volatile and trades at the mercy of the crypto market sentiment. As the crypto market recovers, we expect Safemoon to follow suit.

Like with mainstream cryptocurrencies, returns are not assured for investors. Before boarding the SafeMoon V2 train, you should conduct your own investigation and contact financial investors.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.