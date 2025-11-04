🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
AnthropicOpenAIUSD

US crypto czar David Sacks warns of Orwellian AI that spies on citizens

2 mins read
852632
US crypto czar David Sacks warns of Orwellian AI that spies on citizens

Contents

1. Sacks urges regulations focusing on AI misuse instead of developers
2. Sacks accused Anthropic of fear-mongering
Share link:

In this post:

  • White House official David Sacks warns that the biggest risk of AI is the creation of an Orwellian system.
  • Sacks claims the Biden administration imposed excessive policies on the industry.
  • He also accused Anthropic of using public fear to influence AI regulations.

David Sacks, the US crypto and AI czar, warned on Monday that artificial intelligence could soon enable “Orwellian” levels of surveillance on citizens.

Sacks cautioned that the greatest threat from AI isn’t machines turning against humans. He commented, “What we’re really talking about is Orwellian AI. We’re talking about AI that lies to you, that distorts an answer, that rewrites history in real time to serve a current political agenda of the people who are in power.”

Sacks urges regulations focusing on AI misuse instead of developers

Sacks touched on the Trump administration’s approach to crypto and artificial intelligence, drawing a contrast to the last administration’s policies during an episode of Andreessen Horowitz’s’ The Ben & Marc Show, which aired on Monday.

He criticized the Biden administration and Democratic-run states, such as California and Colorado, for being overly aggressive in their push for AI consumer protection rules that address “algorithmic discrimination.”

He warned that excessive regulation poses a threat to AI, turning it into a political instrument that reflects government bias and erases the inconvenient truths of history.

Sacks noted that an Orwellian system, one that can deliberately alter information to create a reality that suits the interests of political leaders, poses the greatest risk to the public. He explained, “You’ve got the surveillance issue. Where AI is gonna know everything about you. It’s gonna kind of be your personal assistant, and so it’s kind of the perfect tool for the government to monitor and control you. And to me, that is by far the biggest risk of AI.”

See also  Nvidia’s Jensen Huang teams up with Samsung and Hyundai as Korea ties deepen

Although he emphasized that the real issue isn’t with the technology itself, but with the people who choose to misuse it, he has advocated for rules that target individuals who weaponize AI rather than blanket regulations that curtail the industry and developers at large.

He noted that laws against discrimination already exist, so regulators should focus on punishing the companies that misuse AI rather than the firms that build it.

Sacks accused Anthropic of fear-mongering 

Sacks recently aimed at the AI research firm Anthropic, accusing it of stoking fear to shape future AI policies.

The firm had released an essay titled “Technological Optimism and Appropriate Fear,” which set off a heated discussion across social media platforms over the future of AI regulation. Sacks raised an issue with the essay, stating the firm wants to manipulate public fear of AI to influence regulations.

Nonetheless, billionaire investor and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman came to Anthropic’s defense, calling the company “one of the good guys.” His post, however, prompted a quick rebuttal from Sacks, leading to a brief online exchange.

In one of the posts, Sacks noted that the core issue was Anthropic’s supposed plan to influence blue states like California to pass politically biased AI rules quietly.

See also  Microsoft wins license to ship 60,000 Nvidia GB300/Grace/Blackwell chips to UAE

As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan CEO Dario Amodei has, however, pushed back against the official’s claims, calling them “inaccurate.” He insisted the company has consistently pushed for federal oversight to avoid a patchwork of conflicting state regulations.

The company noted that its public benefit charter commits it to using AI for the greater good of society and to maintaining US leadership in the sector, adding that it’s working toward the same objectives as the Trump administration and citizens alike.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan