Russia’s bid to replace 177,000 foreign components stalls amid sanctions squeeze

Russia’s plan to stop depending on foreign-made parts is not going well. A 2025 report from the economy ministry shows the country still leans heavily on outside tech to keep key industries alive.

That includes military weapons, drones, energy equipment, and aviation systems. This same report was supposed to prove Russia was on track to fix that by 2030. Instead, it confirms they’re stuck.

The whole plan was built around Vladimir Putin’s goal of being self-reliant by the time his current term ends in 2030. But the numbers don’t match the ambition. The report admits Russia still depends on critical imports. It also says the plan to grow non-energy exports and fix broken supply routes has basically gone nowhere.

Sanctions blocked parts, China filled the gap

The problem got worse after Western sanctions cut Russia off from global suppliers. The report calls out weapons like the Kh-101 cruise missile, which needs over 50 parts from abroad, including chips from Intel, Texas Instruments, and Analog Devices. These are American companies, and they’re no longer shipping anything to Moscow.

Russia has been trying to swap Western gear with parts from China. That plan exploded in 2023, when China made up 90% of all microelectronics Russia imported. A 2025 breakdown of Russia’s new Delta drone showed every piece inside was Chinese. That includes the engine, camera, sensors, batteries, controllers, and video system. Everything.

The aviation sector is in even worse shape. Airlines are using smuggling rings to get spare parts for Western planes. Some jets that were taken out of use years ago are being flown again just to keep things going.

Russia tried to build its own passenger jet called the MC-21, made by Yakovlev, which is owned by Rostec. The jet had to be redesigned after 2022, when foreign suppliers were cut off. Test flights only began in 2025. Nothing has been delivered.

Putin demands speed, but experts don’t buy the plan

Putin complained in December that his team still hadn’t nailed down what he called Russia’s “technological sovereignty.” He told them to stop dragging their feet. “I understand that technological leadership projects are difficult and unusual, that they require solving a whole host of issues with supplying scientific resources and smoothing out industrial co-operation,” he said. “Nonetheless, we need to move faster.”

The plan includes a six-year roadmap to replace imports with Russian products. It says the country will double R&D spending to 2% of GDP. That’s both public and private money. But many economists don’t believe it.

Heli Simola, from the Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies, said, “For many goals, they already have had to abandon some of the requirements because there are no domestic alternatives. In some cases Chinese goods are simply labelled as Russian to achieve the targets.”

Another goal in the report is to get 80% of companies in key sectors using Russian software by 2030. Right now, it’s at 46%. There’s also a target to grow non-energy exports by two-thirds. But Alexandra Prokopenko, a researcher at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said, “The targets for 2030 look like a fantasy for Putin rather than a realistic plan.”

The report shows that even now, in 2026, Russia is still rebuilding its economy with parts and systems it does not control. It’s painting Chinese tech as Russian, flying patched-up planes, and talking about independence while still importing everything that matters.

