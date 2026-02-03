Russians warned not to spend maternity money on crypto

Investing maternity capital into cryptocurrencies and stocks may result in criminal penalties; Russian parents should take note.

The funds, allocated through a federal program to improve fertility rates, must be spent as intended, lawyers are warning amid the growing popularity of crypto investments.

Russian families banned from buying coins with moms’ benefits

Attempts to use the money offered to parents with children as an investment instrument can lead to serious legal consequences, according to Dmitry Eliseev, a lawyer with the Moscow Bar Association.

Commenting on the issue for local media, the legal expert stressed that the procedure for utilizing these funds is strictly regulated by federal legislation.

Speaking to the online news outlet Gazeta.ru, Eliseev explained:

“Maternity capital is not a family’s free money, but targeted funds from the federal budget. The law explicitly establishes an exhaustive list of areas where it can be used.”

“Maternity capital” is a government program that was launched almost a decade ago to support Russian families through special financial certificates given for the birth or adoption of children.

In 2025, the amounts were 676,300 rubles (almost $8,800) for the first child and 893,800 rubles (over $11,600) for the second and subsequent children.

These are non-cash funds that must be used for specific purposes, including improving living conditions, the education of children, and the mother’s social security.

That includes utilizing the certificates to cover mortgage payments, finance the adaptation of children with disabilities, or add to the mom’s retirement fund.

Well-intended crypto investments may result in criminal liability

“Buying a home or paying off a mortgage not only creates comfortable living conditions but also an asset that can appreciate in value over time. Investments in education directly increase a child’s chances for a successful career and financial independence,” Eliseev pointed out, noting that it all comes down to investing in a child’s future.

At the same time, any attempts to invest the maternity capital in financial instruments, whether stocks, bonds, or cryptocurrency, and even opening a regular bank account in order to use the funds to satisfy everyday needs, are considered improper spending, he elaborated, reiterating:

“The law does not permit the free investment of these funds, even if parents sincerely believe they are acting in the child’s best interests.”

The misuse of maternity capital can have both financial and legal consequences, the lawyer cautioned, including repayment of the granted amount and administrative or criminal liability.

“If it is established that the funds were used illegally, the family may be required to return the maternity capital, and if evidence of fraud is discovered, liability under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation is possible,” Eliseev detailed.

Acknowledging that the “line between legal investment and illegal use is extremely fine,” he recommended that Russian families consult with lawyers and carefully consider how they are going to use the social benefit.

“Even good intentions don’t exempt them from liability. For investments to truly benefit the child’s future, they must remain within the law,” summed up Dmitry Eliseev.

Popularity of cryptocurrency grows ahead of regulation

The warning comes after a survey revealed last year that about two-thirds of Russian families would like to use the government-allocated financial assistance for investments, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

The poll showed that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are among the most desired options. Around 26% of the parents said they were ready to consider buying digital assets.

The same portion of the respondents, also 26%, admitted they wanted to acquire bonds. Stocks were favored by 30% of the interviewed families.

Eliseev’s advice also coincides with the latest government efforts to comprehensively regulate crypto investing in Russia, no later than July 1, 2026.

According to the plan announced by the Bank of Russia in late December, investor access will be expanded to allow ordinary Russians to legally put money into cryptocurrencies, although their investments will be capped at less than $4,000 a year.

