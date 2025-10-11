🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
BNBBTCETHRUBSOLUSD

Russia’s Sberbank sells $16 million worth of crypto derivatives

2 mins read
833589
Russia’s Sberbank sells $16 million worth of crypto derivatives

Contents

1. Sberbank raises 1.3 billion rubles from nine derivative offerings
2. Sber backs wider investor access to crypto in Russia
Share link:

In this post:

  • Sberbank collected over 1 billion rubles from crypto derivatives.
  • Russia’s Largest bank now plans to add more cryptocurrency offerings.
  • The banking behemoth backs the gradual expansion of investor access to Bitcoin.

Sberbank is reporting high demand for crypto derivative instruments on the Russian market, after selling well over a billion rubles’ worth of digital asset financial products.

The banking giant plans to expand the portfolio of these products and expects a strong convergence between traditional and decentralized finance in the future, according to a top executive.

Sberbank raises 1.3 billion rubles from nine derivative offerings

Sber, the largest Russian bank by assets, has been quite successful in placing financial instruments based on the value of cryptocurrencies in the months since the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) approved them.

The monetary authority authorized financial firms to offer crypto derivatives on the domestic market in May and the financial services behemoth was among the first players to occupy the new niche.

Following the regulatory nod, Sberbank created various investment products for retail investors, in the form of both structured bonds and crypto-based digital financial assets (DFAs), First Deputy Chairman of its Management Board, Alexander Vedyakhin, said at a fintech forum.

“More specifically, we offer tracker bonds, capital-protected bonds as well as DFAs on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) indices and DFAs on a basket of five infrastructure tokens: SOL, TRX, AVAX, and BNB,” the banker detailed in an interview that the Russian business news portal RBC published Friday.

See also  Lithium Americas up 175%, Trilogy Metals jumps 250% as Trump admin takes stakes in miners

Speaking on the sidelines of the Finopolis 2025 conference, held this week in the Sirius federal territory on the Black Sea coast, Vedyakhin revealed:

“We see investor demand for these products – 1.3 billion rubles ($16 million) have been raised in just nine issues.”

The high-ranking Sber representative added that the bank intends to make more offerings, providing diversification and reducing the risks associated with cryptocurrency investment.

“We understand that in the future, there will be a strong convergence of decentralized finance and traditional banking,” he also commented, noting the Russian bank is already testing different DeFi instruments.

Sberbank is developing the tokenization of real-world assets on its proprietary blockchain platform, too, including real estate, gold, and commodities, among others. It is exploring the implementation of smart contracts for banking and payment services as well.

Sber backs wider investor access to crypto in Russia

Sberbank is working with the government on the integration of stablecoins and cryptocurrencies into the Russian economy through new regulations, Alexander Vedyakhin said, emphasizing:

“This should include the legalization of cryptocurrency circulation and the improvement of the culture of working with them, based on proven business cases.”

The Bank of Russia indicated this week it’s pushing for the adoption of a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto investments in 2026 and that it plans to allow banks to operate with digital assets, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

See also  CoreWeave CEO blasts "flawed" claims of circular AI investments

When it permitted the offering of crypto derivatives earlier this year, the CBR made them available only to a small group of “highly qualified” investors, vetted based on relatively high minimum requirements for annual income and holdings in deposits and securities.

The potential range of cryptocurrency investors could be broader, Vedyakhin now remarked, noting that crypto derivatives, which offer an opportunity to diversify their portfolios, are of interest to many market participants, including financial professionals, companies and banks.

At the same time, he was clear that Sberbank favors the gradual expansion of investor access to these products. “In our view, making cryptocurrencies available to all categories of investors overnight is wrong,” stated the executive of the majority state-owned institution.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan