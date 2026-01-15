Russia needs crypto regulation to fight fraud, officials say.

Russia won’t be able to combat fraud without comprehensively regulating its crypto space, business and government officials in Moscow have concluded.

The statements come amid legislative efforts to achieve that, which have resulted in a new draft law that will be reviewed in parliament this next spring.

Russian crypto exchanges must be legalized, lawmaker insists

Authorities need to develop rules allowing the legal operation of domestic cryptocurrency exchanges, according to Anton Gorelkin, first deputy chairman of the Committee on Information Technology and Communications at the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislature.

He took to Telegram on Wednesday to make his case, highlighting that fraudulent schemes are now utilizing foreign coin trading infrastructure to launder proceeds from their activities in Russia, which makes it difficult to investigate such crimes.

He pointed to cases of fraudsters using Belarusian crypto exchanges to defraud Russian citizens, making millions of dollars in turnover in the neighboring country.

From a legal standpoint, the crimes are thus committed in Belarus, which significantly complicates things for Russian law enforcement agencies that are trying to identify the perpetrators.

Quoted by the Interfax news agency, Gorelkin stated in his post:

“This is precisely why it is necessary to regulate crypto exchanges and create conditions for them to operate legally in Russia.”

He also reminded that the new regulatory concept, an excerpt of which was released recently by the Central Bank of Russia, features a 300,000 ruble ($3,800) annual limit for the digital asset purchases of non-qualified investors.

“Since victims of such schemes typically have a rather superficial understanding of the crypto market, this threshold will help mitigate the damage caused by fraudsters,” the lawmaker explained.

Sberbank calls for proper legal framework for cryptocurrencies

Meanwhile, Russia’s largest bank joined calls for introducing proper crypto rules, too. It’s impossible to effectively fight fraud without comprehensive regulation of this space, a high-ranking representative of the institution warned.

According to Stanislav Kuznetsov, deputy chairman of the Management Board of Sberbank, cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used by criminals as a tool to convert and withdraw stolen funds.

The absence of clear legislation limits actions against these crimes to merely addressing the consequences rather than the causes, he remarked this week.

In an interview with the RIA Novosti news agency, also quoted by Gazeta.ru, the executive of the majority state-owned giant insisted:

“To combat illegal schemes, it is necessary to create a modern legal framework and a system of transparent standards and rules for participants in the cryptocurrency sector.”

Kuznetsov emphasized crypto exchanges and other platforms should be involved in efforts to prevent trading through money mules, including by participating in data exchange within the national “Antifraud” information system.

The Sber official highlighted that without regulating the cryptocurrency market, it is impossible to block withdrawal channels for stolen funds, which results in less effective measures to stop fraud.

He referred to the experience of Belarus in this area, noting that cryptocurrency transactions in the jurisdiction of Russia’s closest ally are permitted only through platforms registered in the country, allowing for stricter control and the freezing of suspicious transactions. The banker elaborated further:

“The timely establishment of balanced regulation will not only effectively combat fraud but will also become another driver for the development of a modern and secure digital economy in Russia.”

Stanislav Kuznetsov also revealed that financial pyramid schemes active in the Russian Federation, which are increasingly posing as crypto brokers, defraud citizens of 1 billion rubles on average, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

Russian lawmakers have already drafted a bill to implement the policy proposed by the Bank of Russia, the head of the Duma Committee on Financial Markets, Anatoly Aksakov, unveiled at the start of the week. The legislation is expected to be adopted by July 1, 2026.

