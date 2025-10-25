Rumble integrates Bitcoin tipping with Tether

Rumble, a video platform similar to YouTube, is collaborating with Tether to enable creators to receive Bitcoin tips. The company announced the move at the Plan B Forum in Lugano, stating that it aims to help creators earn and remain independent with crypto.

Tether, which has already committed a sizeable investment in Rumble, is seen as providing the crypto-infrastructure and stablecoin (USDT/USAT) linkage. At the same time, Rumble brings the creator platform, user base, and distribution channel.

Creators on the video-sharing platform will be able to receive Bitcoin tips directly from viewers, thereby supplementing their existing monetization streams (ads, subscriptions) with cryptocurrency payments. Rumble aims to position itself as a more creator-friendly, crypto-native alternative to traditional platforms like YouTube.



Rumble teams up with Tether to add Bitcoin tips for creators

Rumble’s CEO, Chris Pavlovski, announced the new feature at the Plan B Forum in Lugano, Switzerland, alongside Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino. He said Rumble will roll out the feature between early and mid-December 2025 after a few tests.

The new feature will work through the native Rumble wallet, allowing fans to send tips directly to their favorite creators on the platform. In turn, creators receive instant payments and don’t have to use other payment platforms with high fees.

Popular content creator Viva Frei became the first person ever to receive a Bitcoin tip on Rumble during a demonstration of how the system works. Pavlovski called it a big moment for the Rumble community and said digital currencies like Bitcoin can make the internet fairer for everyone.

The partnership with Tether also has its perks in this system. Tether invested $775 million in Rumble in December 2024 to support new projects, including the Bitcoin tipping system.

CEO of Tether, Paolo Ardoino, stated that the tipping system will assist creators who struggle to access traditional financial services and protect others from being “debanked.”

Rumble has always fought against censoring creators, so with this new system, users can control how they earn, spend, and grow their money.

Rumble grows its crypto plans with Bitcoin treasury and new wallet



Allowing tip-payments in Bitcoin could significantly change how creators earn. Instead of being solely reliant on ad revenue or platform-controlled subscriptions, they can receive value directly from their audience, and in a form of payment that may offer lower friction, global reach, and potentially better economics.

Rumble also aims to establish a Bitcoin treasury and introduce a digital wallet for its users. The company currently holds Bitcoin, and earlier this year, it announced plans to invest up to $20 million of its cash reserves in Bitcoin. The video platform demonstrated its seriousness about its commitment by increasing its Bitcoin holdings to approximately $25 million by the end of the second quarter.

The company is also collaborating with the crypto payment company Moonpay to launch a new digital wallet, enabling users to buy, store, and send digital assets directly through the Rumble app. Once it launches, creators will receive Bitcoin tips instantly from their fans, store them safely, and choose how to use or withdraw their funds.

Rumble’s active user base went down from 9 million in the first quarter to around 51 million in the second quarter. However, analysts say its growing crypto features will attract new users, especially independent creators who want to avoid traditional financial systems that may limit or censor them. The company’s new Bitcoin tipping and digital wallet could also inspire other major platforms, such as YouTube, Twitch, or X (formerly Twitter), to develop their own systems.

Rambo’s shares closed at $7.14 on Friday, which was slightly higher by 0.56% for the day. However, they remain down more than 45% since the year began, which shows just how weak the tech and crypto markets are. Despite this, Rambo is confident that its new crypto initiatives will improve its brand and business over time.

