Ruby Marketplace Launched by Heroes of Mavia for In-Game Trading

2 mins read
Heroes of Mavia image taken from its official Medium account.

Contents
1. Trading and Minting NFTs
TL;DR

  • Heroes of Mavia launched its Ruby Markeplace to allow in-game trading.
  • This in-game marketplace is available in the newer versions of its app on iOS and Android.
  • A web-based marketplace with $MAVIA integration will be launched in the next stage.

Earlier this week, Heroes of Mavia launched its Ruby Marketplace, making it easier for players to trade in-game items and mint new cosmetics. The marketplace has now been rolled out to iOS and Android users, and can be accessed from within the new version of the app.

If you’re not aware what Heroes of Mavia is, it’s a blockchain-game that takes heavy inspiration from Clash of Clans. It is backed by prominent names in the crypto space including Crypto.com and Binance.

Trading and Minting NFTs

This in-game marketplace gives players the opportunity to mint and trade NFTs corresponding to in-game items using the $RUBY token. While this marketplace is currently only available within its app on mobile devices, Skrice Studios has mentioned its plans to further expand it in the future.

Screenshot of the Ruby Marketplace in Heroes of Mavia.
A sneek-peek into the Ruby Marketplace (Source: Heroes of Mavia X account)

The marketplace follows the same style as traditional NFT platforms such as OpenSea, and MagicEden. As in, the marketplace is quite intuitive and easy to navigate for players who are familiar with these platforms. After a purchase, players can freely trade the items in the community.

How to access the Ruby Marketplace by Heroes of Mavia?

You can access the Ruby marketplace by clicking on the marketplace icon in the bottom left corner of your screen. This icon should become available as soon as you update your app on iOS and Android.

Accessing the Ruby Marketplace. Image taken from Heroes of Mavia Medium post.
Accessing the Ruby Marketplace (Source: Heroes of Mavia Medium)

While there won’t be any gas fees for trading NFTs on this marketplace, a Ruby trading fee of 5% will apply to every trade. This amount gets burned in the process to adjust the Ruby economy. After purchasing an item, players can start using it in-game right away.

Soon, the Web Marketplace will also roll out with $MAVIA integration. However, that will happen after a few collections have been dropped in the mobile marketplace. It is being released in stages for operational security and to recognize + fix any potential bugs.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Shummas Humayun

Shummas is a technical content creator, programmer, and a published STEM researcher. He also enjoys coffee, and gaming in his free time.

