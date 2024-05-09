Ruby Marketplace Launched by Heroes of Mavia for In-Game Trading

Earlier this week, Heroes of Mavia launched its Ruby Marketplace, making it easier for players to trade in-game items and mint new cosmetics. The marketplace has now been rolled out to iOS and Android users, and can be accessed from within the new version of the app.

The first mint of the Ruby Marketplace has been started!



Thousands of Legendary Items were minted. (Prices for many items up 10x from mint).



Due to heavy demand, some users experienced delays or bugs, the team is working on updates to fix any issues.



How many Legendary Items… pic.twitter.com/oHecFZLSS5 — Heroes of Mavia (@MaviaGame) May 5, 2024

If you’re not aware what Heroes of Mavia is, it’s a blockchain-game that takes heavy inspiration from Clash of Clans. It is backed by prominent names in the crypto space including Crypto.com and Binance.

Trading and Minting NFTs

This in-game marketplace gives players the opportunity to mint and trade NFTs corresponding to in-game items using the $RUBY token. While this marketplace is currently only available within its app on mobile devices, Skrice Studios has mentioned its plans to further expand it in the future.

A sneek-peek into the Ruby Marketplace (Source: Heroes of Mavia X account)

The marketplace follows the same style as traditional NFT platforms such as OpenSea, and MagicEden. As in, the marketplace is quite intuitive and easy to navigate for players who are familiar with these platforms. After a purchase, players can freely trade the items in the community.

How to access the Ruby Marketplace by Heroes of Mavia?

You can access the Ruby marketplace by clicking on the marketplace icon in the bottom left corner of your screen. This icon should become available as soon as you update your app on iOS and Android.

Accessing the Ruby Marketplace (Source: Heroes of Mavia Medium)

While there won’t be any gas fees for trading NFTs on this marketplace, a Ruby trading fee of 5% will apply to every trade. This amount gets burned in the process to adjust the Ruby economy. After purchasing an item, players can start using it in-game right away.

Soon, the Web Marketplace will also roll out with $MAVIA integration. However, that will happen after a few collections have been dropped in the mobile marketplace. It is being released in stages for operational security and to recognize + fix any potential bugs.