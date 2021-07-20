TL;DR Breakdown

Rothschild Investment Corp doesn’t seem to care if the cryptocurrency prices are falling drastically.

Since the month of April, the corporation has increased its GBTC holdings by three times.

As of now, the corporation submitted a report to SEC, revealing that its GBTC shares are more than 150K.

Rothschild Investment Corp is one of the most successful investment corporations currently operating in the world. The billion-dollar firm seems to be a huge supporter of Bitcoin, as evident from its GBTC holdings.

In a recent report that Rothschild Investment Corp submitted to the SEC, it was revealed that the number of shares the organization owned went up by nearly 300 percent since April 2021.

Rothschild Investment Corp investing more in GBTC and ETHE.

Rothschild Investment Corp reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States that it currently holds a whopping 141,405 shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust!

Not only do the firms hold the GBTC shares but, it also holds Grayscale Ethereum Trust. In the month of April, there were around 38,346 shares that the investment company was holding.

Bitcoin investment by the firm

One GBTC is estimated to be around 0.000939767 BTC, and this means that the amount of BTC that the company owns is around 132.8 BTC! This surge in the company’s portfolio, despite low prices, shows the unwavering belief of the firm in crypto.

Michael Sonnenshein claims that investors like himself have not secluded themselves to short-term gains, but they think more about the long-term possibilities of growth.