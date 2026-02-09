US law firm Rosen hits Balancer with class action lawsuit over November exploit

The Rosen Law Firm, a US-based securities class action firm, has initiated an investigation into potential securities claims linked to the major exploit that rocked Balancer on November 3, 2925.

Rosen has alleged that Balancer may have issued materially misleading business information to the public and its investors prior to the incident.

Rosen encourages Balancer investors to reach out

The law firm claims in a recent announcement that it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors and has urged those who purchased Balancer cryptocurrency to reach out, as they may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

This is in preparation for the class action Rosen is seeking to launch in hopes of recovering investor losses.

Those who wish to join the prospective class action have been urged to reach out via its official channels for information on the class action.

Rosen is confident in its ability to pursue justice and has clients throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

The Law Firm claims it was ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for the number of securities class action settlements in 2017 and has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013.

What happened with the Balancer exploit?

The Balancer exploit occurred on November 3, 2025, and according to Cryptopolitan reporting at the time, Balancer, a decentralized finance protocol, was hit in a major attack where the attackers made away with more than $100 million in digital assets, according to blockchain security firms.

Security researchers at PeckShield and Cyvers also flagged the incident, warning that funds linked to the attacker’s wallet were still being siphoned.

The attack was sophisticated and targeted a vulnerability in Balancer’s V2 smart contracts, specifically the arithmetic precision/running errors in pool invariant calculations, plus access control issues in the vault system. The protocol responded to the attack by pausing operations as parts of the exploit involved cross-chain elements.

The breach allowed the attackers unauthorized manipulation of balances and drainage across chains in a short time. Some funds were reportedly recovered by whitehat actors, and Balancer outlined reimbursement plans for affected liquidity providers.

That outline was made in late November, and the team pledged to distribute $8 million from the recovered assets to those affected. The plan would involve non-socialized distribution, meaning the funds go only to LPs in the specifically affected pools rather than broadly across the protocol.

It also emphasized pro-rata based on Balance Pool Token holdings at pre-exploit snapshot blocks and in-kind reimbursement with whitehats who were entitled to 10% bounties for their help.

While the proposal moved through community review and governance discussion stages, there has been no widespread confirmation of full payouts or distributions as of February 2026.