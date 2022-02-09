Cluj-Napoca, Romania, 9th February, 2022, Chainwire

Tradesilvania – the Premium platform for cryptocurrency and digital asset investments has announced the expansion of the Company’s compliance and management team by appointing Mihaela Anamaria Dragoiu as the new Risk & Regulatory Affairs Director.

Mihaela Anamaria Dragoiu is the former Head of the Prevention, Supervision, and Control Directorate of FIU Romania (ONPCSB) with over 20 years of experience in the institution.

She has been involved in developing the legal framework (primary and secondary legislation) in the field, including the Act 129/2019, which after the amendments of Governmental Emergency Ordinance 111/2020 sets out the legal requirements for the authorization/registration of digital wallet providers and the providers of crypto exchange services as reporting entities. During the same period, Mihaela Anamaria Dragoiu was a Member and an FIU Romania Representative in the Commission for the Authorization of Currency Exchange Operations within the Romanian Ministry of Finance.

Mrs. Dragoiu attended (together with different state institutions, AML/CFT supervision, and regulatory authorities) many national and international AML/CTF projects and activities, such as the evaluation process regarding the implementation of the 4th Directive on combating money laundering (EU) 2015/849 in Romania conducted by the European Commission in collaboration with experts of the Council of Europe, implementation of the project financed by the European Commission regarding the Risk Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing at the national level, the negotiations related to the Package of legislative proposals on AML/ CFT (AML Package) launched by the European Commission in July 2021.

Mihaela Anamaria Dragoiu will help Tradesilvania’s team to further develop and adjust the Company’s legal compliance framework to the newest legal requirements in Romania and the European Union. With more than 21 years of regulatory experience acquired within the Romanian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Mrs. Dragoiu will contribute to the constant effort of our Company to develop its risk management framework and the KYV/KYT elements for digital assets.

Her participation in the development of laws on the prevention of money laundering in Romania and its synchronization with the European legal framework facilitates the dialog between the Company and relevant authorities.

“Attracting the best compliance experts in our Company is a natural step for us. Tradesilvania’s mission is to develop together with the local financial institutions and experienced external partners a modern digital financial infrastructure, in a safe environment where good practices of both emerging industries and classical financial systems are applied. Democratization of the Romanians’ access to the cryptocurrency market requires close collaboration between the two domains. Mrs. Dragoiu’s outstanding experience will help us to continuously improve the compliance standards in the Romanian cryptocurrency industry. We are continuously evolving our platform to offer digital services that meet both our clients’ needs and the authorities and regulators’ requirements, to become a main partner in the blockchain infrastructure in Romania” said Mr. Ciprian Dobrescu, CEO – Tradesilvania

Mihaela Anamaria Dragoiu – Risk & Regulatory Affairs Director: “I am thrilled to join the Tradesilvania team and to continue together with the development of the compliance framework in the context of innovative accelerated growth of blockchain services in Romania. The cryptocurrency market poses specific compliance challenges that require constant communication with the financial environment along with the continuous development of the internal and external regulatory framework. Our goal is to support the long-term dialogue with the state institutions and to be a provider of free education to all the participants in the digital asset market in Romania and the European Union”.

