Rogue crypto mining farm on wheels caught in Russia

A mobile crypto mining farm has been busted in Russia’s Far East after burning millions of rubles’ worth of stolen electricity to mint digital currency.

The improvised installation, hosted in the back of a truck, is not an isolated case of ingenuity on the part of rogue Russian miners trying to make a buck without paying the bill.

Mobile crypto farm dismantled in Buryatia

The mining farm on wheels, which was found in the Republic of Buryatia, has caused financial damages for 3 million rubles (over $38,000) in just a few days, according to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD).

Its spokesperson Irina Volk took to Telegram to provide more details about what happened. Three residents of the Siberian region converted a truck for the purpose, placing some 100 mining rigs inside the cargo bay.

The miners then drove the vehicle alongside power lines and illegally connected the equipment to the grid. They also recruited two other men to help them with the operation.

All five participants have been detained by the local police and members of the National Guard, Volk said, adding that a criminal case has already been opened against them.

Searches were conducted at the homes of the arrested, the crypto page of the business news portal RBC noted in a report, quoting her post on Monday.

Law enforcement officers have seized mining hardware worth an estimated 6.5 million rubles, records and other pieces of evidence from their residences.

Illegal Russian crypto miners become increasingly mobile

The capture of the mining truck in Buryatia is not a unique incident in Russia, where those illegally involved in the industry are becoming more inventive.

In November, officials in Dagestan said they had found a crypto farm installed in a Gazelle van. Employees of the local utility flew a drone equipped with thermal camera to locate it.

Both republics are among a dozen Russian regions where mining has been partially or fully prohibited due to energy shortages largely caused by the crypto activity.

Russia legalized mining in late 2024, but some of its territories, which maintain low electricity rates, were unprepared for the spike in both legal and illegal coin minting operations.

Mining in Dagestan, where authorities shut down more than 100 underground crypto farms last year, and most other Russian republics in the North Caucasus is strictly prohibited.

Buryatia, which initially imposed seasonal restrictions during the cold winter months, has been slated for a year-round ban by the federal government this year, alongside the neighboring Zabaykalsky Krai.

Irkutsk Oblast, the adjacent region which is often called the mining capital of Russia for its high concentration of coin minting enterprises, has already prohibited mining in its southern parts.

However, according to a recent report by official Russian media quoting experts in the field, the executive power in Moscow is unlikely to expand further the geography of the restrictive measures in 2026.

Companies and sole proprietors are free to mine in Russia as long as they register with the tax authority. The low level of registrations so far is making the authorities think of ways to bring more of the sector out of the shadows, including by offering an amnesty.

Meanwhile, Russian officials have been intensifying the crackdown on those who mint on stolen electric power and their farms. Amendments criminalizing such activities were recently put forward by the Justice Ministry.

The authorities are also employing increasingly sophisticated methods to locate illegal crypto mining facilities, including tracking electricity consumption and internet traffic.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.