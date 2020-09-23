RockX will launch a $20 million investment for the Dot ecosystem

The individual investors are anonymous

Polkadot launched Polkadot Treasury just a week ago

RockX will invest in Polkadot $20 million over the next five years. The investment capital is divided into DOT tokens, each worth up to $500.000 per project. The RockX company will give technical support to the DOT ecosystem. The profit from this investment for This digital assets service platform will come in tokens or other assets.

Who are the investors?

CEO Alex Lam confirmed that the program is started with financial support from individual investors that wanted to stay unknown. He explained the investors are well-known proponents of Ethereum.

He called them the “guys who have been in the Ethereum community since 2015.” Lam pointed out that these individual investors already “have supported the Ethereum ecosystem” by investing in building projects or via direct investments.

But Lam stated that these investors would not influence the decision which project will be taken into the program, no matter how big is their investments. The only decision-maker on that issue will be the company’s team.

Polkadot confirmed the establishment of its Polkadot Treasury a week ago

Those two aren’t connected according to RockX’s CEO, the vision is alike, to “build and promote projects.” He stated: “RockX will also build and contribute technically to Polkadot.”

RockX’s background

The company owns a platform created in 2019 that allows users to join and manage different blockchains and decentralized systems easily

Its founders are Alex Lam and Xinshu Dong. The company’s main goal is to overcome the lack of its user’s experience and the digital assets market. Users also have the opportunity to take part in the subsidized offers provided by the public blockchains and make a profit.

One of the most prominent investors in RockX is Signum Capital, a cryptocurrency fund from South East Asia. One of the managing partners stated:

“RockX is taking a step further to help blockchains grow by leveraging its technical capabilities and investor networks.”

He pointed out that this will “set up a new collaborative model for the industry.”