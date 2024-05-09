Loading...

Robot Dogs with AI Weapons Undergo Testing by US Marines

2 mins read
Robot

Contents
1. Technical specifications and capabilities of weapons
2. Strategy components and future vision
3. The implications of AI in military operations
Share link:

TL;DR

  • US Marines test AI rifles on robot dogs.
  • Advanced robotics enhance safety in military operations.
  • AI-assisted UGVs trialed for target detection.

The US Marine Forces Special Operations Command recently performed field tests with new unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). These four-legged robots, dubbed Vision 60 quadrupedal UGVs, were armed with AI-powered weapons. This represents a big step towards incorporating new technology into military operations.

Technical specifications and capabilities of weapons

The delivered Vision, 60 MULEs from Ghost Robotics, featured SENTRY remote weapon systems from Onyx Industries, a security specialist from Virginia. This platform incorporates AI-enhanced Digital Imaging Systems so that weapons can automatically distinguish targets. The last act to use these targets, though, still resides under the authority of a person. X360 Pan/Tilt Gimbal stack complements the restructure rifle by improving its optical capacity and infra-red capabilities. It tracks and analyzes entering individuals, vehicles, UAVs, etc.  The technology is tailor-made to achieve a safe and secure environment. 

Strategy components and future vision 

Absorbing AI robotic weapons among the existing ones is regarded as a technological boost of strategic importance. Through these robotic dog applications, the safety of human soldiers could be dramatically enhanced, especially in dangerous missions.  For example,…Their design gives a possibility for them to fit and function in narrow places, including tunnels and trenches, while the classical armored machines can face a shortage of accessibility. 

Eric Shell from Onyx Industries celebrated the groundbreaking results of these trials in his speech, highlighting that they were a huge leap to drone technologies for defense. The Chief Engineer stressed the importance of training and preventing further accidents while making operations more reliable. This progression follows the footprint of the US Army, which in the past already mentioned the intention to have such UGVs with them while using Next-Generation Squad Weapons.

The implications of AI in military operations

AI’s growing role in military plans increasingly reflect the transition of the defense force system worldwide. However, the military follows with the deploying of the robotics and AI to the warfare scenario in more safe and faster way. The prosecutions by the US Marine Forces Special Operation Command’s agents helps to take a step further, consolidating classical military methods with modern technology.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Emman Omwanda

Emmanuel Omwanda is a blockchain reporter who dives deep into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more. His expertise lies in cryptocurrency markets, spanning both fundamental and technical analysis.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Shield
#Trending News
3 mins read

Safety Shield Global’s AI Safety System Secures King’s Award for Enterprise

Elon Musk
#Trending News
2 mins read

Elon Musk’s X.AI Rockets Toward $18B Valuation.

AI
#AI
2 mins read

The New Rule of AI Discrimination in the Healthcare Sector in Progress

Study
#Explained
2 mins read

Study Highlights Limitations in AI-Generated  Empathy

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan