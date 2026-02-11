Robinhood selects Chainlink to power Robinhood Chain testnet

Robinhood Chain has entered its public testnet phase, a major step forward in the company’s efforts to bring tokenized real-world assets and onchain financial services. The U.S.-based trading platform confirmed that the new blockchain is an Ethereum Layer 2 built on Arbitrum with Chainlink as the oracle infrastructure provider.

As a result, developers can now start testing applications on infrastructure with financial-grade use cases. Chainlink will offer data feeds, interoperability tools, and compliance standards to drive advanced tokenization products.

Robinhood activates public testnet

According to the blog post, the public testnet enables developers to test, identify vulnerabilities, and stress-test network stability before deploying to the mainnet. Robinhood confirmed that infrastructure providers, such as Alchemy, Allium, Chainlink, LayerZero, and TRM, are already integrating into the network.

Johann Kerbrat, Robinhood’s SVP and General Manager of Crypto, said that the testnet sets the stage for an ecosystem centered around tokenized real-world assets and liquidity in decentralized finance. He added that the company wants to work together with infrastructure partners to bring more financial services onchain.

In the coming months, developers will have access to testnet-only assets, including Stock Tokens, for integration testing. Direct testing via Robinhood Wallet will also be supported. Notably, the company earlier introduced tokenized stocks for its European customers in June 2025 on Arbitrum One, which provides access to over 2,000 stocks listed on U.S. exchanges with 24/5 trading.

Robinhood Chain is also planning to support 24/7 trading and self-custody via its native crypto wallet. Users will be able to cross-chain bridge assets and interact with Ethereum-based decentralized finance applications. As a result, the platform is positioning itself to be more directly competitive in the tokenization and DeFi infrastructure space.

Offchain Labs CEO Steven Goldfeder said Robinhood Chain is set to enable the next step of tokenization and permissionless finance. He noted, “Working alongside the Robinhood team, we are excited to help build the next stage of finance.”

Like most test environments, the testnet allows experimentation and stress testing ahead of a mainnet launch planned later this year. Therefore, builders can detect technical problems and perfect applications before deploying them for production.

Social media debate highlights visibility concerns

The announcement sparked immediate reactions throughout X. One user commented that the LINK token appeared “unfazed.” Another commenter asked why Robinhood’s original post focused on Arbitrum but did not specifically mention Chainlink in the announcement.

Why does Robinhood not mention you guys in their original post? They only brought up $ARB

Kinda sad you guys always need to piggyback….. — {eᶜ ꛅo. 𝐵𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑘} (@PLTRKILLCHAIN) February 11, 2026

Despite the announcement, Chainlink’s native token did not show an immediate response. LINK had traded at $8.44, down 2.94% in 24 hours and 12.88% for the week. Price action showed rejection around the $8.70 level, with intraday highs of $8.71 and lows of $8.47, resulting in consolidation. In addition, LINK is still well below its all-time high of $52.88, a drawdown of almost 84%.

Robinhood’s broader crypto strategy plays out amid mixed financial results. The company said revenue from cryptocurrency transactions declined 38% year over year to $221 million in the fourth quarter. That figure was a slowdown from the previous quarter, when crypto revenue totaled $268 million.