Another high-profile employee at Ripple, Daniel Aranda, will be leaving the company in a few days, according to his tweet on Tuesday. Aranda currently works at Ripple’s Xpring and had about seven years of experience with the company. His department marks an additional dismissal of Ripple’s high-profile employee.

Ripple Xpring’s Aranda will soon call it a quit

More like a farewell message, Ripple Xpring’s Aranda tweeted that he will be wrapping up his service at the San Francisco-headquartered blockchain company. After a total of seven years with Ripple, Aranda mentioned that he intends to explore something new after he exits the blockchain company.

Ripple Xpring’s Aranda started working at the blockchain company as a director of business development in 2013. Interestingly, Ripple was operating only with six desks and a dead plant, according to his tweet. Later in 2016 to 2018, he began overseeing Ripple’s development in Europe, before moving to serve as Xpring.

Another high-profile official leaves Ripple

Most precisely, the Ripple Xpring’s Aranda tweet reads:

My time at Ripple started 7 yrs ago. We had six desks and a dead plant in the corner. Today, there’s: > @ripple: A global payment network with over 300 institutions moving money between 40 countries> @xpringdev: a dev platform that’s pushing the boundaries on how value moves.

Aranda’s announcement of leaving Ripple coincides with the development of PayID. This is a new payment solution being created by Ripple to enable a convenient and faster money transfer. “Congratulations to the team on the latest product launch. Now time to explore what’s next,” Aranda added in his tweet.

Meanwhile, the department notice of Ripple Xpring’s Aranda will mark another time in history a high-profile employee will be leaving the company. Recently, Miguel Vias, who oversees XRP sales, left the blockchain company.