Loading...

Ripple Partners With Evmos to Build XRP Ledger EVM Sidechain

2 mins read
Ripple EVMOS

Contents
1. Evmos brings Ripple’s XRPL EVM Sidechain to the Interchain
2. Evmos Pledges $5 Million Grant to Ripple’s XRP Blockchain
Share link:

In this post:

  • Ripple Partners with Evmos to build XRP Ledger EVM Sidechain.
  • Ripple announced its collaboration with Cosmos’ Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-based protocol.
  • The partnership will also include Peersyst company, a software company that will also participate in building XRP Ledger EVM.

Cosmos announced its partnership with Ripple and Peersyst. Cosmos will provide its evmOS, which the two companies will use to build and develop the XRPL. The XRP Ledger (XRPL) EVM Sidechain is currently being developed in Devnet. 

The collaboration among these companies is poised to bring versatility to Ripple’s XRP Ledger by enhancing interoperability.

The evmOS provides an advanced technology stack that enables Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility and full customization on top of the Cosmos Standard Development Kit (SDK).

Ripple’s XRP Ledger, through this partnership will have access to over 60 Cosmos-based SDK chains, through the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC).

Also Read: Ripple, Hedera, Algorand, and XRPL Labs Join DeRec Alliance

XRPL’s interoperability features are anticipated to be extremely impactful in the ecosystem, considering its veteran status in the industry. The interchain will benefit from the large number of users on the XRP network.

Evmos brings Ripple’s XRPL EVM Sidechain to the Interchain

Head of the DeFi Product at Ripple, Jasmine Cooper, said,

“Bringing the XRPL EVM sidechain to the Interchain with evmOS represents a signficant mileston in expanding the XRPL ecosystem. By leveraging evmOS technology, we can offer developers unparalleled flexibility and customization options, enabling them to build innovative cross-chain applications that tap into the vast potential of the XRPL and the broader interchain ecosystem. We believe utilizing evmOS will accelerate the growth of the XRPL EVM sidechain and unlock new opportunities and users”

Solving interoperability issues on the XRP Ledger will expand blockchain activities on both ecosystems.

As Cosmos describes it, the partnership expects a ripple effect – pun intended.

Evmos Pledges $5 Million Grant to Ripple’s XRP Blockchain

Evmos on X expounded on the magnitude of this partnership. EVMOS mentioned how XRPL’s liquidity, as shown by its market cap of about $27 billion, will be beneficial to Interchain.

Also Read: Ripple CTO Hint Progress in XRPL Stablecoin

Also, EVMOs announced a grant funding of 5 million on the XRPL EVM chain to kickstart the project. The potential of this partnership is massive, as expressed by EVMOS, highlighting the ability of the XRPArmy to tap into any of the Cosmos decentralized applications.

The three companies have reportedly been working together for the past year on this project, developing the much awaited XRPL EVM sidechain, currently on Devnet.

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth.

 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Notcoin Enters Market with $1B Fully Diluted Value, $940M Market Cap
#Latest News
2 mins read

Notcoin Enters Market with $1B Fully Diluted Value, $940M Market Cap

EOS
#News
3 mins read

EOS Blockchain Making a Return in 2024 with Peak Revenues: Messari Research

Mastercard
#News
2 mins read

Mastercard Start Path Program Boosts Blockchain Technology Startups

Shiba Inu
#News
2 mins read

ShibaSwap now live on Shibarium, enhancing SHIB burns and new features

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan