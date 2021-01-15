TL;DR Breakdown

Ripple has entered into a partnership with Malaysia’s Mobile Money.

The UK and Japan financial authorities say XRP is not a security.

San Francisco based crypto company, Ripple, has announced a new partnership with Mobile Money, a Malaysian based mobile financial services company. According to the announcement, the partnership is geared towards promoting payments between wallets in Malaysia and Bangladesh while also serving as a remittance intermediary between the two Asian countries.

The firms would be connected via RippleNet. bKash currently provides the largest mobile financial services in Bangladesh. The firm serves more than 40 million users in the country.

The local banking partner in Bangladesh would be Mutual Trust Bank (MTB), and Bangladesh Bank would supervise it. The firm would act as the link between the two firms, Mobile Money and bKash.

The CEO of bKash, Kamal Quadir, hailed the partnership between both firms. According to him, foreign remittance would be further encouraged as it would bring lots of convenience to parties involved in each transaction.

In Asia, Bangladesh holds one of the highest remittance inflows in South Asia; it is also ranked eleventh globally. Malaysia also ranks as one of its top sources of remittance. So, this partnership is most likely going to help bolster the remittance rate between both countries.

The partnership is expected to help increase the Mobile Money user base in Bangladesh. The firm also believes it would enable them to serve those users better.

Ripple is recognized as a crypto token outside the United States.

In Japan, financial authorities have released a statement in which they said they do not classify Ripple’s native token, XRP, as security. This was made known via a report by The Block.

This also mirrors the authorities’ view in the United Kingdom, who say XRP and other crypto assets are classified as unregulated tokens, so they are not recognized to be e-money or security.

The view of these authorities serves as a defense for Ripple. The firm has vehemently denied any wrongdoings and has also vowed to stand up against the US financial regulator.