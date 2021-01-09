TL;DR Breakdown

Ripple’s XRP has 9100 new account activation per day

The crypto firm has also reclaimed its position on Coinmarketcap ranking

Despite the number of challenges Ripple has recently been facing, the crypto firm is, apparently, not struggling for new clients.

According to available data from XRPScan, the native token of the US based company now has up to 9100 new account activation per day, which is a record-high for the past year. The analytic team was quick to point out that this record-making feat was achieved in spite of the several issues the mother company was facing.

The statement released by the team also pointed out that it appears that users might have begun to take custody of their funds in personal wallets because the token has been delisted by several exchanges. It was further stated that the previous high of 14,531 per day was achieved during the bull run of the crypto industry in 2018 when Ripple faced little to no challenges from the authorities.

This clarification was made to highlight how despite the hostilities, the crypto firm has been able to still make a solid record-breaking run.

Ripple XRP reclaims spot on Coinmarketcap Ranking

Due to the lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Ripple alleging that the crypto firm had sold unregistered securities in the market, a number of crypto exchanges had delisted the token.

This contributed to the massive fall in the value of XRP in the market as the asset, at a time, was selling for as low as $0.17. However, recently, the asset appears to have regained its stride as it is currently selling for $0.327 and looking to regain the support level $0.30.

Based on this, XRP has now reclaimed its earlier 4th position on the Coinmarketcap ranking. Litecoin had briefly usurped the asset on the ranking.