Ripple inches closer to full MiCA license to expand across EU via Luxembourg 

Ripple has been making significant progress towards regulatory compliance in the EU via Luxembourg, a premier financial hub. It is yet to receive a full MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) license, but it keeps taking pivotal steps towards 100% compliance as highlighted by its latest announcement.

According to a recent post shared via Ripple’s official X page, they have secured preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from Luxembourg’s financial regulator, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

Ripple secures EMI license approval

The approval, issued in the form of a “Green Light Letter” from the CSSF, marks a step towards Ripple receiving its full EMI authorization, subject to relevant conditions.

Once it gains full authorization, the license will allow Ripple to provide regulated payment services, including those involving stablecoins and digital assets, across the EU via passporting rules, which means it won’t need separate approvals in each country.

“With the EU taking the lead in building a regulatory framework for digital assets, we’re helping institutions transition from pilots to commercial scale, and we’re bridging the gap between legacy finance and the digital future to unlock trillions in dormant capital,” the post read.

“Thanks to the CSSF’s progressive and sophisticated approach to supervision, Luxembourg is establishing itself as a premier hub for financial innovation by providing the harmonised framework and legal certainty that our industry needs,” said Cassie Craddock, Managing Director, UK & Europe at Ripple.

In the coming months, the company will focus on getting a full Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) license under MiCA for broader compliance.

Ripple now holds more than 75 licenses and registrations globally, with over $95 billion in volume processed while reaching 90% of daily FX markets. This underscores its push for regulatory legitimacy following its troubled history in the US.

Ripple backs up UK registration with EMI license

Days before the green light letter came from Luxembourg’s CSSF, Ripple announced it secured approval of its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license and Cryptoasset Registration from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on January 9, 2026, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

According to an official release, both permissions will allow the company to expand its licensed payments platform, providing UK institutions with the ability to send cross-border payments, using digital assets, seamlessly and efficiently.

This will happen through Ripple Payments, a licensed, end-to-end cross-border payment solution that will manage the flow of funds on behalf of its customers, connecting them to its global payout partners to facilitate fast, transparent, and reliable payout capabilities around the world.

“The UK has a well-deserved reputation for high regulatory standards. The FCA’s rigorous approach to compliance mirrors Ripple’s commitment to adhering to regulations,” said Cassie Craddock, Managing Director, UK & Europe at Ripple.

She called securing approvals from the FCA a pivotal moment that enables the company to provide essential digital assets infrastructure to UK businesses.

“We have seen in other jurisdictions how regulatory clarity drives adoption, and the UK is poised to take advantage,” she claimed. “The opportunity presented by digital assets is colossal and with our new licence, Ripple is ready to help the UK’s businesses seize that opportunity.”

