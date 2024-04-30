A reporter and crypto news commentator, JackTheRippler, uses the public platform to relay critical legal developments in the ongoing case between Ripple and the SEC. In other developments, the presiding judge will determine whether Ripple will only pay a $10 million penalty regardless of an earlier ruling classifying XRP as not a security.

Bullish forecasts for XRP, CTF token

This news has given a little windup to JackTheRippler, a Ripple fan, who said there could be a push in the XRPL ecosystem. After the latest ruling hit the media wave, controversies about the possibility of XRP growth and the XRPL platform are flying around. The protester is excited about the judge’s inevitable verdict regarding JackTheRipper’s future. He visualizes that XRPL could represent DeFi‘s entire distribution and regulatory finish. This would create an opportunity for significant token price growth.

🚨 The judge that ruled in favour of Ripple and declared #XRP not a security now gets to rule on whether the SEC has to accept ONLY $10 million from Ripple as fine! XRPL is about to take off as it becomes the only defi plateform that is fully regulated!! The top defi token on… pic.twitter.com/6vt81ubzmg — JackTheRippler ©️ (@RippleXrpie) April 30, 2024

Besides that, the CTF token, the top DeFi coin, according to JackTheRippler, could have a tremendous rise in value. Having a ridiculously overconfident theoretical market cap of just ten billion dollars, JackTheRippler says that CTF currency can soar from its current price of $0.9 to a madly fanciful skyrocketing $374.5 each token. This potential increase in the value would solidify CTF as a major player in the XRPL crypto market.

Caution on retail investor influx

On the one hand, the quick price spike of CTF token is rather uplifting; on the other, JackTheRippler gave a hint on the impending future with more of the institutions coming in. Caveat Jack becomes even more vociferous in her calls for prudence in not letting the avalanche of retail investors’ money which is entering into capitalizing with the rapidly-growing potential gains overlook the eroding of the influence of the grassroots donors in the ecosystem of the XRPL

The token’s price is shifting in the crypto market towards the direction of the general feeling for that coin while the community members are waiting for the judge to make a ruling on Ripple’s fine. Currently, the CTF token is at a price level of $1.65, and its trading volume was estimated to be around $47,483.28 in the last 24 hours. Although I have had a 3.8% drawdown since yesterday, chances are still high to make super high profits if I continue playing the market in the current conditions.