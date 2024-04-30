Loading...

Ripple fine could fuel XRP and CTF token growth

2 mins read
Ripple

Contents
1. Bullish forecasts for XRP, CTF token
2. Caution on retail investor influx
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Crypto analysts predict XRP and CTF token surges if Ripple is fined $10M, and they see CTF hitting $374.5.
  • Warns against retail investor frenzy diminishing grassroots influence in XRPL ecosystem.
  • CTF at $1.65, $47K 24-hr volume, dipped 3.8%, but profits are still possible per analyst.

A reporter and crypto news commentator, JackTheRippler, uses the public platform to relay critical legal developments in the ongoing case between Ripple and the SEC. In other developments, the presiding judge will determine whether Ripple will only pay a $10 million penalty regardless of an earlier ruling classifying XRP as not a security. 

Bullish forecasts for XRP, CTF token

This news has given a little windup to JackTheRippler, a Ripple fan, who said there could be a push in the XRPL ecosystem. After the latest ruling hit the media wave, controversies about the possibility of XRP growth and the XRPL platform are flying around. The protester is excited about the judge’s inevitable verdict regarding JackTheRipper’s future. He visualizes that XRPL could represent DeFi‘s entire distribution and regulatory finish. This would create an opportunity for significant token price growth.

Besides that, the CTF token, the top DeFi coin, according to JackTheRippler, could have a tremendous rise in value. Having a ridiculously overconfident theoretical market cap of just ten billion dollars, JackTheRippler says that CTF currency can soar from its current price of $0.9 to a madly fanciful skyrocketing $374.5 each token. This potential increase in the value would solidify CTF as a major player in the XRPL crypto market.

Caution on retail investor influx

On the one hand, the quick price spike of CTF token is rather uplifting; on the other, JackTheRippler gave a hint on the impending future with more of the institutions coming in. Caveat Jack becomes even more vociferous in her calls for prudence in not letting the avalanche of retail investors’ money which is entering into capitalizing with the rapidly-growing potential gains overlook the eroding of the influence of the grassroots donors in the ecosystem of the XRPL

The token’s price is shifting in the crypto market towards the direction of the general feeling for that coin while the community members are waiting for the judge to make a ruling on Ripple’s fine. Currently, the CTF token is at a price level of $1.65, and its trading volume was estimated to be around $47,483.28 in the last 24 hours. Although I have had a 3.8% drawdown since yesterday, chances are still high to make super high profits if I continue playing the market in the current conditions.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Benson Mawira

Benson is a blockchain reporter who has delved into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), etc.His area of expertise is the cryptocurrency markets, fundamental and technical analysis.With his insightful coverage of everything in Financial Technologies, Benson has garnered a global readership.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Ripple
#News
2 mins read

Ripple and HashKey DX forge new alliance to target Japanese market

Ripple
#News
2 mins read

Ripple Whales Transfer 180M XRP Coins Amidst New Updates in the SEC Lawsuit.

Ripple
#News
3 mins read

Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit: Key deadlines announced for April and May

Ripple
#News
2 mins read

David Schwartz discusses new Ripple stablecoin: Here is what Schwartz had to say

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan