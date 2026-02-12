Ripple has officially participated in the United States Federal Reserve’s public discussion process regarding the Reserve Bank Payment Account pilot proposal under Docket OP-1877.

The fintech company is engaging in a conversation that could lead to non-bank financial institutions accessing central bank accounts without depending on intermediary commercial banks.

Under OP-1877, the Fed governors stated, “Any institution that is legally eligible for Federal Reserve accounts or services (accounts and services) under the Federal Reserve Act would be eligible to request a Payment Account from a Reserve Bank. The Payment Account prototype does not seek to expand or otherwise change legal eligibility for access to accounts and services.”

Ripple says model aligns with transparency and financial stability goals

The initiative is currently in its exploratory stage. The docket OP-1877 concerns whether the Fed should provide specialized accounts to specific non-bank institutions. Ripple based its response on enhancing the safety, efficiency, and resiliency of the US payment system.

🚨 JUST IN: #Ripple Engages Fed Consultation on OP-1877 Payment Account Pilot. pic.twitter.com/egOHTZKu1g — RippleXity (@RippleXity) February 12, 2026

“As a leader in enterprise blockchain, stablecoin and cross-border payment solutions, Ripple is committed to the safety, efficiency and modernization of the US payment system,” the company wrote. Ripple noted that changing account structures will likely reflect the increasing significance of real-time digital finance.

Ripple stated that this model is consistent with regulatory objectives of transparency and financial stability. According to market analysts, for the RLUSD stablecoins, the initiative can minimize counterparty risk with the commercial bank. It can make the settlement process more reliable during periods of stress.

This follows a robust growth as RLUSD. As reported by Cryptopolitan, the stablecoin reached a supply of $1.2 billion after 14 months of launch. This represents approximately a 10× year-over-year increase and reflects the stablecoin’s rapid traction.

The $1.2 billion milestone marks a 20% increase since RLUSD reached a supply of over $1 billion on the ETH blockchain in November. It hit this milestone just a few days after hitting $900 million in October of last year.

On-chain data showed that the supply of Ethereum’s RLUSD rose by 2.40% over the last seven days and by 11.54% over the last month. The supply of XRPL increased by 4.50% over the past month, driven by continued issuance and adoption across both networks.

RLUSD’s market capitalization is $1.52 billion, up 9.85% over the previous 30 days. There are 41,277 active holdings, including 3,206 active addresses, and a 30-day trading volume of $3.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Cryptopolitan has reported that Binance has finalized the integration of Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger network and is preparing withdrawals once liquidity conditions are met. In its public statement, Binance confirmed that the integration enables users to transfer RLUSD directly through the Ripple-made blockchain network.

Overall, Ethereum led the stablecoin ecosystem, accounting for $163.6 billion of the total market capitalization. TRON came in second with $83.7 billion, Solana with $16.3 billion, BNB Chain with $12.7 billion, and Arbitrum with $7.7 billion.

XRP struggles below key resistance levels

Data from SosoValue shows that XRP ETFs recorded zero daily net inflows during their last trading session. This follows single-day inflows of $3.26 million on Feb. 11 and $6.31 million on Feb. 10.

This silent movement of XRP funds reflects a pause in investor activity, possibly out of caution, even as market watchers pointed to potential recovery signals in XRP’s price.

Meanwhile, Ripple’s native coin has already broken support levels and failed to hold major resistance. Now, it is attempting a comeback after a 2% surge in the past 24 hours, as volume is also up almost 20%

The main short-term support area sits between $1.34 and $1.28. Analysts expect high volatility inside this zone due to thin liquidity. If the market stabilizes in this range, XRP could find temporary support and attempt a recovery. However, the level may not hold if broader financial markets weaken.