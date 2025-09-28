Ripple and Ondo Finance bring tokenized U.S. treasuries to XRPL

Ripple and Ondo Finance are bringing tokenized U.S. Treasuries, the Ondo Short-Term US Government (OUSG), to the XRP Ledger in a new partnership. The initiative is powered by Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, which allows OUSG tokens to be minted and redeemed around the clock.

Ripple announced their collaboration on X: “Ripple’s partnership with Ondo Finance to offer tokenized U.S. Treasuries on XRPL highlights blockchain’s role in bridging traditional finance with new technologies.”

Infager says the initiative enhances liquidity and transaction speed

In their press release, Ondo also claimed that the rollout puts OUSG on XRPL, giving institutional users access to a compliant, composable asset designed for finance. According to the company, the initiative creates new opportunities for institutional DeFi and better cash management, thus strengthening the bridge between TradFi and blockchain.

Additionally, Ian De Bode, Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance, commented on the initiative: “Bringing OUSG to XRPL with RLUSD as a settlement option broadens access to high-quality, onchain financial instruments. This integration strengthens our commitment to providing reliable and institutional-grade assets at the intersection of traditional finance and DeFi.”

Senior Vice President at RippleX, Markus Infanger, also explained that OUSG’s launch on XRPL demonstrates the growing maturity of tokenized finance and offers institutions a compliant way to hold Treasuries on-chain, improving liquidity and speed.

So far, with over $1.3B in total value locked, Ondo Finance continues to set the pace in RWA tokenization. OUSG has even surpassed $690M in TVL, making it one of the biggest tokenized Treasury products on the market, ranking alongside similar products from BlackRock and Franklin Templeton.

Ripple hopes to make XRPL the main settlement network for tokenized assets

Ripple wants XRPL to become the go-to settlement network for tokenized products. Its upgrades to liquidity, stablecoin systems, and programmability are meant to enhance institutional confidence and streamline asset management. Bringing tokenized U.S. Treasuries to XRPL showcases the firm’s commitment to its long-term strategy. Merging TradFi with blockchain also creates a secure, institution-ready ecosystem and positions XRPL as a cornerstone for institutional DeFi.

With Ondo, Ripple is working to turn XRPL into a true powerhouse for real-world asset tokenization, giving institutions faster, safer transactions and smarter liquidity tools. This execution level reflects what Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov noted earlier this year, Ondo operates at a standard on par with the world’s top financial firms.

Not to mention Ondo Finance is still offering over 100 U.S. stocks and ETFs with 24/7 onchain access on its Global Markets Platform. CEO Nathan Allman has consistently described Ondo Global Markets as a “breakthrough in financial access,” calling on investors to engage with the available stocks.

As recently reported by Cryptopolitan, Ondo also intends to extend its tokenization efforts to additional blockchains such as BNB Chain, Solana, and Ondo Chain. Major crypto wallets, including OKX Wallet, Trust Wallet, MEXC, Bitget Wallet, Morpho, and Ledger support the initiative.

In addition, the firm plans to bring more than 1,000 U.S.-listed securities on-chain, ranging from individual equities to fixed-income ETFs. According to Ondo, these tokenized assets will mirror the liquidity of their underlying securities, enabling instant, low-slippage trading.

The firm is also partnering with the startup Block Street to enhance its offerings for tokenized real-world assets, bringing borrowing, shorting, and hedging at scale to DeFi.

Sign up to Bybit and start trading with $30,050 in welcome gifts