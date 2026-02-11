Ripple advances fund tokenization on XRP Ledger, backed by Aviva’s $345B asset base

Ripple has announced a partnership with Aviva Investors to tokenize fund structures on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The partnership positions Ripple’s XRPL to benefit from institutional capital as Ripple expands its ties with the $345 billion asset management firm.

U.S.-based technology firm Ripple and global asset management firm Aviva Investors have entered into a partnership to tokenize fund structures. The two entities aim to collaborate throughout 2026 and beyond to develop tokenization solutions for traditional fund structures. As of 2025, Aviva Investors has $345 billion in net assets under management.

Aviva Investors and Ripple partner to pursue tokenization solutions

In a press release dated February 11, Ripple announced that it will support Aviva Investors in the initiative as part of the FinTech company’s broader vision to bring traditional financial assets with real utility to its native, decentralized, open-source blockchain, the XRP Ledger.

The publication detailed that the partnership is the first of its kind for both Ripple and Aviva Investors. The aim of the partnership deal aligns with Aviva investors who seek to integrate tokenized solutions into their existing product offering.

Aviva Investors will leverage the XRP Ledger to issue and manage tokenized funds, according to the announcement. The asset management firm seeks to leverage XRPL’s fast, secure, and low-cost blockchain transactions to power tokenization. The announcement also highlighted the lack of mining activity on the XRP Ledger and described it as advantageous for settling transactions, thereby supporting energy efficiency.

The announcement also noted that the XRPL network offers compliance capabilities that will pave the way for institutional operations under a regulated environment. Jill Barber, Chief Distribution Officer at Aviva Investors, said that the firm believes tokenization has many benefits in the world of investing, “including improvements in terms of both time and cost efficiency.”

The official highlighted Aviva Investors’ strong commitment to innovation and to adopting technological advancements that benefit the company’s operations. He added that tokenization will be hugely beneficial to the asset management firm’s clientele.

Nigel Khakoo, Vice President, Trading and Markets, at Ripple, said that tokenization is undergoing a transformation from experimentation to large-scale production.

He added that “Institutions like Aviva Investors are now focused on how to deploy regulated financial assets at scale.” According to the official, tokenised fund structures will deliver significant technological efficiencies to the investment sector over the next decade.

Ripple backs Auction house Billiton Diamond and the Ctrl Alt deal

Ripple’s footprints in the tokenization world can also be traced in the UAE. Auction house Billiton Diamond and UK-based tokenization service provider Ctrl Alt announced a partnership to tokenize about $280 million in diamonds. The assets are backed by approved inventory partners working with Billiton and are held in the United Arab Emirates.

Ripple’s Senior Executive Officer, Reece Merrick, announced on X that Ripple will support the partnership by providing the infrastructure needed to transfer physical commodities onchain.

According to an official statement by the two partnering entities, Ctrl Alt will be responsible for the tokenization process, including onchain asset minting. He also added that the initiative represents Ripple technology’s capabilities to bridge the gap between the digital economy and physical assets.

The partnership also comes at a time when tokenized assets have been named the fastest-growing frontier in the crypto industry following a wide-scale institutional influx. A previous Cryptopolitan report noted that tokenized assets now rank among the rapidly evolving sectors that have gained institutional attention in recent times.

The report noted that large corporations such as BlackRock and JPMorgan have rolled out blockchain-based versions of traditional investment products and payment systems.

The value of real-world assets on the blockchain network surged by 232% year over year in 2025. The year saw several entities transition from small pilots to tokenizing financial assets, including Treasuries, corporate bonds, private credit, and commodities. The report cited stablecoin’s growth in the sector, represented by a sudden increase in market capitalization from $216 billion to $306.4 billion.