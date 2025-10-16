Ripple acquires GTreasury for $1 billion in XRP

Ripple has acquired GTreasury for $1 billion worth of XRP, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The deal throws Ripple right into the heart of the $120 trillion corporate treasury market, giving it direct access to some of the largest companies on Earth and their global capital operations through GTreasury, which has reportedly been building treasury management systems for more than 40 years.

This is a full-blown takeover paid entirely in XRP. GTreasury is known for running complex cash forecasting, risk management, and compliance tools for major corporations. Ripple now owns all of that. And instead of tweaking the current system, the company is trying to replace it with something faster and programmable. No more waiting days for cross-border settlements. No more capital locked in silos. Ripple says it’s building a system where money moves instantly, and corporate treasurers can actually use their funds when and where they need them.

Ripple adds GTreasury’s enterprise clients to its crypto rails

Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple’s CEO, said the existing infrastructure has been a bottleneck for far too long. “For too long, money has been stuck in slow, outdated payments systems and infrastructure, causing unnecessary delays, high costs, and roadblocks to entering new markets—problems that blockchain technologies are ideally suited to solve.” Brad believes this merger is about freeing trapped capital. He said combining Ripple’s crypto infrastructure with GTreasury’s treasury systems gives teams the tools to process payments in real time and find new ways to grow.

GTreasury’s boss Renaat Ver Eecke called the move a “watershed moment” for corporate finance. “We have focused on providing the most compliant and feature-rich solutions to corporations around the globe,” Renaat said. “Now, by joining Ripple, we are accelerating our vision from managing capital to activating it.” Renaat pointed to the mix of their forecasting and risk tools with Ripple’s speed, global crypto network, and digital asset tools as the reason treasurers will now be able to handle liquidity, payments, and risk across the digital economy.

With the deal, Ripple is giving corporate finance teams new tools to hold, move, and invest crypto assets across borders and time zones. One of the first key integrations will allow clients to route capital into the global repo market using prime broker Hidden Road, which Ripple also acquired earlier this year. That gives companies a way to actually earn on short-term idle capital, which is a massive pain point in traditional systems.

Ripple accelerates crypto push with third acquisition in 2025

This is Ripple’s third major acquisition in 2025, following its takeovers of Hidden Road and Rail, a platform that focuses on stablecoin infrastructure. The goal here is to absorb the existing stack and wire it directly into Ripple’s crypto rails, the press release said.

The deal with GTreasury is expected to close in a few months, pending regulatory approvals. Until then, both teams are already starting to work on the technical integration needed to merge systems and bring real-time liquidity to the enterprise.

Brad later posted on X to hammer the point home: “Today, Ripple is breaking into the $120T corporate treasury payments market with the $1B acquisition of GTreasury. The past few years have reminded this industry why payments, first and foremost, is THE primary use case for crypto and blockchain. Payments are where Ripple first started for exactly these reasons—the infrastructure is complex, siloed and inefficient, but as we know, perfectly positioned to benefit from decentralized financial technologies.”

He added that “astounding amounts of cash are trapped in outdated payments systems, creating friction, unnecessary costs, and barriers to entering new markets. GTreasury has been serving some of the most well known brands for decades—and now together with Ripple, we’ll be able to help CFOs manage all their assets, include stablecoins, tokenized deposits, etc at scale around the world, as well as put their idle capital to work with repo markets via Hidden Road. The opportunity is here, and we’re diving right in. It’s happening.”

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program