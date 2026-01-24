Revolut prepares to offer crypto services in the UAE

UK-headquartered Revolut, a global financial application with over 60 million customers, has posted a job announcement for a “Crypto Technology Manager” for the UAE. This comes months after it received its in-principle approval for Stored Value Facilities and Retail Payment Services licenses from the Central Bank of the UAE.

At the time, Revolut noted that this was a significant achievement, signaling its plans to launch in the UAE with the aim of offering a comprehensive product experience to retail customers.

Crypto technology manager will work with local regulators

The job post notes that the crypto technology manager is part of the technology team that will build the systems and experiences that keep Revolut moving forward. The opportunity claims, “We’re looking for a Technology Manager to support our crypto expansion in the UAE, focusing on technology risk, operational resilience, and regulatory readiness.”

The crypto technology manager will work not only with Revolut’s internal engineering, product, operations and compliance teams but with local regulators as well to ensure their crypto platforms operate in line with UAE regulatory requirements.

The role entails implementing and maintaining a technology and operational risk framework for crypto activities in the UAE, ensuring compliance with ICT regulations and requirements, and supporting crypto licensing and regulatory engagement with local authorities (e.g., Central Bank of the UAE, VARA, DFSA, FSRA).

Of course, the candidate has to have experience in financial services, fintech, crypto/digital assets, and knowledge in the blockchain domain.

Currently, Revolut allows users to buy, sell, and hold over 175 cryptocurrencies directly within its app, offering features like instant exchanges, automatic “round-up” investing, and advanced trading via the specialized Revolut X platform. It recently partnered with Trust Wallet to offer enhanced, low-fee purchasing options for users.

Revolut plans to expand into 30 markets by 2030 and add 10,000 jobs

In November, Ambareen Musa, Head of Revolut in GCC noted the firm is in “day zero build mode” in the UAE, completing governance and licensing requirements and is hopeful for an upcoming launch subject to regulatory approval.

The expansion in the MENA region is part of their strategy to serve 100 million customers by 2027, and Revolut as such aims to enter 30 new markets by 2030. It also committed $13 billion in investments over the next five years to accomplish this while creating 10,000 jobs globally.

This includes significant funding for established and high-growth regions, such as a $4 billion commitment to the UK, $1.2 billion for its Western Europe hub in France, and $500 million to accelerate its operations in the US. The investments will also drive further growth in other European markets as well as launches in new markets across Latin America, APAC, and the Middle East.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.