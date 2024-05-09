Revolut, one of the UK’s biggest brokers, launches a Crypto Exchange

Revolut is the latest fintech company to join the cryptocurrency trading field with its new platform, Revoult X. The platform seeks to attract professional cryptocurrency traders with its significantly low trading fees and professional-level trading tools. The Fintech giant’s latest divergence to cryptocurrencies showcases its efforts to provide an inclusive service to its customers.

Previously, the fintech firm offered its customers the ability to purchase cryptocurrencies directly using fiat currencies. It looks like this new venture with Revolut X is an attempt to meet user demands, providing a fully-fledged cryptocurrency trading platform within the application, allowing users to trade crypto assets with zero maker fees and 0.09% taker fees.

Revolut launches its new exchange, #RevolutX, designed for experienced traders with 0% maker fees and powerful analytical tools 📊



These tools are far more advanced than their traditional app, tailoring Revolut X for high-volume trading strategies 💧📈 pic.twitter.com/U7y0SuLpdR — BrotherHood (@BHVenture) May 7, 2024

Considering that the firm boasts over 40 million customers globally, its standalone crypto exchange project is most likely to benefit from its already existing user base. Maintaining its high standards within the fintech space, Revolut seeks to enhance the cryptocurrency trading experiences for pro trades and users within its ecosystem. Currently, Revolut X users have access to more than 100 tokens on the exchange platform’s desktop version.

More on Revolut X, the unique features of Revolut’s crypto exchange platform

The global fintech firm is well known for its high standards and user-centric experiences in the fintech world. Its latest branch to digital assets has left users wondering what unique selling proposition it could possibly add to the already vibrant industry.

Revolut X has made headlines after its announcement with one of the lowest industry crypto trading fees. The platform charges negligible trading fees and has no restrictions and no trending volumes – uncharacteristic of many exchange platforms.

At launch, the crypto exchange will provide existing customers an exclusive advantage to trade within the native Revolut ecosystem, allowing them to switch back and forth between digital assets and fiat effortlessly, with all these benefits, no additional transaction fees or restrictions

What’s the catch, you may ask;

In order to access the full functionality of the exchange service, users must have a Revolut retail account. This way, you can access all the advanced trading features, including market analysis tools, trading view chart integration, and custom data dashboards to help traders make data-driven trades.

“Today, Revolut is offering the UK’s crypto community the opportunity to engage with more than 100 tokens through a stand-alone, best-in-class exchange platform. We are excited by the introduction of our new crypto product and believe this top-tier trading platform will change the game for experienced crypto traders, providing them with a safe and accessible place to trade.”

Leonid Bashlykov, Revolut’s Head of Crypto Exchange Product.

These strategic steps by Fintech firms to get involved in the crypto industry are clear indicators of their belief in the future of the industry.