Revolut offers trade to the EU after securing MiCA License in Cyprus

Revolut, the global fintech firm, has formally received a Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). This allows it to provide regulated crypto services across all 30 countries in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Revolut’s move comes as MiCA takes effect across the EU, reshaping how exchanges and wallet providers operate.

The company’s base in Cyprus will be the center of its EEA crypto operations. In an email on Thursday, Revolut, which has more than 65 million users worldwide, stated that the authorization solidifies its compliance-first approach to crypto.

Costas Michael, CEO of Digital Assets Europe, stated, “Securing the licence reflects CySEC’s trust in our regulatory standards […] MiCA gives us the clarity to deliver trusted, next-generation crypto products for Europe’s growing digital finance community.”

Revolut’s crypto operational success in Europe

Revolut has added a lot of features to its app since it began trading crypto tokens in 2017. The company is now set to launch “Crypto 2.0,” a new service with more than 280 tokens, staking with no platform fees with rewards of up to 22% APY2, and 1:1 stablecoin conversion to USD with no spreads.

The exchange comes with crypto-enabled Visa/Mastercard cards, smooth on/off-ramping tools, and minimal trading costs of 0.00% to 0.09%.

Last year, it launched its own crypto exchange, Revolut X, in the UK. Since then, it has expanded to all 30 EEA markets. The neobank has added support for mobile apps for Revolut X users through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The company has also experienced continued success with its Revolut Ramp product, which streamlines the on-ramp process by allowing traders to purchase crypto-assets directly in their wallets through collaborations with top industry names, such as MetaMask and Ledger.

Revolut’s global expansion amid restrictions in its home country

The neobank aims to enter 30 new markets by 2030, with £10 billion invested in its expansion, targeting 100 million daily active users by 2027.

This week, Revolut secured final authorization from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), with the approval of the Bank of Mexico, to commence operations as a multiple banking institution in Mexico.

¡Hola, México! 🇲🇽 We've made history as the first independent digital bank to get full regulatory approval in Mexico. We'll soon offer a comprehensive range of financial services with enhanced customer protection and deposits by the IPAB.

The licence marked Revolut’s completion of the full licensing and approval process from scratch in the country, and was a first for an independent digital bank. By obtaining a full banking licence, it can provide financial services in Mexico, with the added security of customer deposits insured by the Instituto para la Protección al Ahorro (IPAB) for up to approximately 3.4 million pesos.

This expansion into Mexico is part of Revolut’s growth in the Americas, adding to its existing operations in the US and Brazil, as well as its ongoing acquisition of an Argentine bank.

Additionally, earlier this month, Revolut announced that it will start its payment platform in India. Through its partnerships with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Visa, the fintech firm will enable Indian users to make payments both within India and abroad.

However, the company has failed to secure the full UK license. The Prudential Regulation Authority gave it a UK banking license last summer, three years after it applied. However, regulators have not yet lifted the restrictions that were imposed at the time, which is a standard stage in the licensing process.

The delay comes at a crucial time for the UK fintech sector. Digital banks have so far failed to unseat traditional banks; they are struggling to build profitable models and are chafing under the burden of regulation. Low interest rates that fuelled expansion are over, and investors are increasingly expecting returns or exits from their investments.

