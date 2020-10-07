Russia-based Revil cyber gang lodged BTC worth $1 million on a public forum in a bid to entice fresh faces to join them. Revil Group is notorious for deploying ransomware attacks and extorting their victims. The group once stole 1TB of information from Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks law firm and claimed a ransom for not sharing it.

It appears the cyber gang is now trying to add some fresh faces to expand the scale of attacks. The gang is targeting to make fresh additions of professional hackers to scale up attacks. To instil confidence and display their aptitude, the Revil cyber gang lodged 99 BTC worth nearly $1 million on an open cybercriminals platform.

REvil cyber gang RaaS operation is private

The majority of ransomware attacks are carried out as Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS). The developers of malware are tasked with creating and to design the malicious code and payment avenue. Afterwards, affiliates are enrolled to breach entities and launch ransomware attacks.

As part of the deal, developers get between 30-20 percent of the ransom amount made by each affiliate. The affiliates tend to keep the rest of the proceeds between 70-80 percent. Within the Revil structure, the RaaS operation is a secluded arrangement. This means that the affiliates are examined and interviewed before they become part of the process.

Revil recruitment drive a cause for concern

The bitcoin deposit was meant to boost assurance and earn trust in the hacking group. The funds were accompanied by an enrollment post outlining the merits of the characters they are sourcing. Some of the skills mentioned include penetration testing, experience with msf / cs / koadic, nas / tape, hyper-v.

The head scientist at cybersecurity firm McAfee, Raj Samani, stated that the latest enrollment exercise by the Revil cyber gang was cause for worry. Back in 2019, McAfee portrayed the ring as the reincarnation of the GandCrab cyber gang, which interrupted the operations of 23 government-linked organizations in the United States