Revealed: Resident Evil 9 new setting on an island inspired by Singapore

Rumors have surfaced online about the next setting for Resident Evil 9. According to Aesthetic Gamer, also known as Dusk Golem, Resident Evil will be set in a fictional rural town on an island in the Southeast Asia Sea, inspired by Singapore, to be precise. Although these are just rumors, there are a lot of takeaways from this trending reveal.

A fictional rural town on an island in the Southeast Asia Sea inspired by Singapore specifically. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 5, 2024

First of all, it is a rural island inspired by Singapore. Let’s take a minute to digest that. To some extent, it does come across as just an intended troll. Singapore is, in fact, one of the most advanced countries in the world, let alone South East Asia.

Dusk Golem attempts to reveal information about the upcoming Resident Evil 9 but does not stop at the possible setting. He mentions that Resident Evil 9 could be revealed soon and released next year. According to his sources, the game could be released in January and has been in development for over seven years.

The Aesthetic Gamer explains that Resident Evil 9 has been in development since early 2018 as a potential RE8. According to him, both RE8 and RE9 have been in development at the same time. He says Resident Evil games are usually planned out for a few years to keep the series “near annual.”

I have good news/rumors to deliver on Resident Evil 9. The possible delay I had heard murmurs about can be pushed aside. RE9 should be revealed pretty soon & release next year. If what I heard previously holds true, should be in January. It'll have had about 7 years in dev. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 3, 2024

Dusk Golem also mentions that there’s been another batch of Resident Evil games that received the green light at the beginning of 2023. However, considering the previous versions, the rumored RE9 has been the most robust game, with the biggest budget and longest development time.

Resident Evil Village was inspired by Eastern Europe, and the game was set in a small rural town. Considering the scope of this new rumor about Resident Evil 9, players who enjoyed RE 4 and 5 should be excited about RE9.

The rumors about Resident Evil 9 have not yet been confirmed or denied by Capcom. Capcom has chosen to remain silent, leaving players in a state of limbo. However, Readers on X added context they thought people might want to know.

The readers debunked Dusk Golem’s reveals about Resident Evil 9, claiming he’s well known for spreading false information about Capcom games in the past.