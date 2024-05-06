Loading...

Revealed: Resident Evil 9 new setting on an island inspired by Singapore

2 mins read
Resident Evil 9

Contents
1. Further comments on Resident Evil 9 by Dusk Golem
Share link:

TL;DR

  • A rumor started by Dusk Golem has surfaced, giving details about the next possible release timeline for Resident Evil 9.
  • The survival-horror game by Capcom has been rumored to be released in January 2025.
  • Dusk Golem is a source of Resident Evil scoops, although he’s been occasionally wrong in the past. 

Rumors have surfaced online about the next setting for Resident Evil 9. According to Aesthetic Gamer, also known as Dusk Golem, Resident Evil will be set in a fictional rural town on an island in the Southeast Asia Sea, inspired by Singapore, to be precise. Although these are just rumors, there are a lot of takeaways from this trending reveal.

First of all, it is a rural island inspired by Singapore. Let’s take a minute to digest that. To some extent, it does come across as just an intended troll. Singapore is, in fact, one of the most advanced countries in the world, let alone South East Asia. 

Dusk Golem attempts to reveal information about the upcoming Resident Evil 9 but does not stop at the possible setting. He mentions that Resident Evil 9 could be revealed soon and released next year. According to his sources, the game could be released in January and has been in development for over seven years. 

Further comments on Resident Evil 9 by Dusk Golem

The Aesthetic Gamer explains that Resident Evil 9 has been in development since early 2018 as a potential RE8. According to him, both RE8 and RE9 have been in development at the same time. He says Resident Evil games are usually planned out for a few years to keep the series “near annual.” 

Dusk Golem also mentions that there’s been another batch of Resident Evil games that received the green light at the beginning of 2023. However, considering the previous versions, the rumored RE9 has been the most robust game, with the biggest budget and longest development time. 

Resident Evil Village was inspired by Eastern Europe, and the game was set in a small rural town. Considering the scope of this new rumor about Resident Evil 9, players who enjoyed RE 4 and 5 should be excited about RE9. 

The rumors about Resident Evil 9 have not yet been confirmed or denied by Capcom. Capcom has chosen to remain silent, leaving players in a state of limbo. However, Readers on X added context they thought people might want to know. 
The readers debunked Dusk Golem’s reveals about Resident Evil 9, claiming he’s well known for spreading false information about Capcom games in the past.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Collins J. Okoth

Collins is a skilled Crypto, Blockchain, and Financial Analyst with years of experience writing about blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and finance. His background in Actuarial Science and Finance gives his articles authority and real value to readers.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Lords of the Fallen
#Gaming
2 mins read

Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Set to Join Xbox Game Pass

Helldivers 2
#Gaming
2 mins read

Helldivers 2 Community Rallies to Undo Negative Review Bombing

Ghost of Tsushima
#Gaming
2 mins read

Ghost of Tsushima Will Require a PSN account for Multiplayer Mode on Steam

Esports
#Gaming
2 mins read

Esports World Cup Unveils Participating Clubs

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan