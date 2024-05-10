Loading...

Renowned author Robert Kiyosaki embraces Ethereum amidst the dollar decline

Kiyosaki

TL;DR

  • Kiyosaki warns of USD decline and advocates for Bitcoin.
  • Kiyosaki joins crypto investment trend.
  • Kiyosaki advises diverse investments.

Famous author and investor Robert Kiyosaki has sounded a big alarm over the future of the United States Dollar. At “The Rich Dad Channel” podcast, Kiyosaki spoke of how dollars are losing their value and prompted listeners to invest in alternative investments like gold, silver, and crypto, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Kiyosaki on dollar decline and alternative investment  

His thoughts about currency depreciation due to the US recovering economy and investment in other currencies can lead to earnings for American citizens. Robert had a chat with Andy Schectman, the CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals, over the falling value of the USD and the need to invest in other things besides the only one of the kind, the USD itself. He pointed out that most financial training services weren’t offering people a comprehensive solution to the dollar’s loss in strength, hence the demand for new wealth-making methods that could hedge against risks. 

He confessed at the beginning that he was a novice in Bitcoin.  However, he is now a proponent of the crytocurrency after a transition. Among his key revelations, he also mentioned his recent acquisition of Ethereum’s crypto, which is currently the second-largest altcoin in the market. Even though it might have seemed a little late to join, Kiyosaki emphasized that the invaluable lesson is how well you learn from this and realize an opportunity like that might come up again with introducing new assets, DeFi (decentralized finance). 

 Kiyosaki’s warning and his investment strategy

Kiyosaki also recently said there would be a 2009 financial crash again and guidelines for success in handling turbulent times. These parameters include actively applying patience, learning processes, network building, entrepreneur initiatives, searching for renowned mentors, and financing security elements such as gold and crypto. Alongside the other prominent investors, among them Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Invest, Kiyosaki is also bullish about the future of Bitcoin. 

However, he has pointed out that this goal may seem far away and suggested watching how the price will react to the mentioned institutional and high-profile adoption cases. At over 3 million Dollars, the true price for one Bitcoin is well above $61,000. Kiyosaki makes it clear that investors should devote great time and attention to gathering as much useful information concerning Bitcoin and its development as possible to make wise investment decisions. 

Source;Statista

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

