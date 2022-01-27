New York, United States, 27th January, 2022, Chainwire

Globally respected 3D artist Gal Yosef is excited to launch his Meta Eagle Club NFT collection. More importantly, the launch is backed by Eden Gallery, an internationally acclaimed gallery for its high-end curation of artwork.

Gal Yosef is a well-known name in the 3D art and NFT community. He is the artist behind the Crypto Bulls Society collection – which sold out immediately upon launch and generated over $50 million in primary sales and market auctions. Furthermore, Gal has worked with Justin Bieber, DJ Steve Aoki, and others. A one-of-a-kind NFT created through such collaborations sold at Sotheby’s for $214,000.

Many consider Gal Yosef to be one of the most influential role models in 3D NFT art, making the launch of his upcoming Meta Eagle Club NFT collection all the more exciting. The collection will feature Yosef’s much-appreciated and well-liked detailed, life-like cartoon-style avatars.

The collaboration between Gal Yosef and the internationally acclaimed art gallery Eden Gallery is a crucial turning point in the NFT industry. Projects from accredited artists are taking center stage. Eden Gallery and Gal Yosef will bring a new vision to NFT art through the Meta Eagle Club and their combined curation skills.

As the first installment of a series of Gal Yosef’s own collections, Meta Eagle Club features a digital art world named Galyverse. The first collection in the Galyverse spans 12,000 captivating eagle avatars. As Gal Yosef explains, the choice for the eagle is straightforward:

“I was searching for a character that could help portray a charismatic avatar, but also one that’s warm and inspiring to others. Depicted as a symbol of freedom in so many different cultures, Eagles, out of the entire animal kingdom, also represent the strong and brave-hearted. Working on the wings and feathers allowed me to soar and explore new heights in 3D art.”

The Meta Eagle Club wants to merge upscale art with community building, exclusive physical gallery events, and an evolving artistic vision. Moreover, the collection will support NFT collectors by bringing physical artwork to Eagle avatar owners. That process is made possible with the help of Eden Gallery and its cutting-edge NFT studio RNSNC.

Other benefits collectors can look forward to will include VIP flights around the globe and to-be-announced aviation-related experiences.

The sale event for Meta Eagle Club will start soon. Interested parties can find more information on how to get whitelisted and how the event timelines shape up on the Official Galyverse Website , the Galyverse Discord , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Gal Yosef

A self-taught prodigy in the field of 3D art and digital sculpting, Gal Yosef specializes in reimagined designs of well-loved cartoon characters and avatars forged from his own imagination. A curiosity and passion for painting and drawing inspired Gal to begin experimenting with 3D design when he was just 12 years old. Gal Yosef’s art continues to evolve in the style of his latest pieces, depicting a darker, avant-garde version of an imagined cartooniverse.

Gal has evolved his career, from a digital studio owner who specialized in 3D art, into a recognized gallery-proven artist, who was one of the most talked-about artists at the last Art Basel in Miami.

About Eden Gallery

Since its foundation in 1997, Eden Gallery has evolved into one of the largest global network of high-end art galleries. Collectively, Eden artists represent and promote contemporary optimism and a colorful view of life.

Eden offers premiere gallery spaces, including locations in New York, London, Miami, Mykonos, Aspen, and opening soon in Dubai.

About RNSNC

RNSNC (renaissance) is the new age of art. Its mission is to connect art, tech and luxury, connecting like-minded individuals to the new age of art. Operating worldwide and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry, utilities and benefits are plentiful.

