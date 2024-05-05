Loading...

Leaked! Honkai: Star Rail 2.3; New Relic and Planar Ornaments

2 mins read
Honkai Star Rail

Contents
1. Honkai: Star Rail leaks – more on the rumored Relics
Share link:

TL;DR

  • New Relics and Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leaked.
  • The Sets are rumored to possess Break Effect and follow-up attack DMG bonuses.
  • Also, minor buffs(positive status effects, applicable to enemies and characters), including ATK%, CRIT DMG, and SPD.

Rumors have been making rounds on social media about potential Honkai: Star Rail new pairs of Relics and Planar Ornaments to be released with the latest version of the game. As players eagerly await the launch, set for next month, unfounded claims about new Relics and Planar Ornaments have got players excited on the internet. 

2.3 new relics and planar sets via firefly lover & dim
byu/IcyPalpitation4553 inHonkaiStarRail_leaks

Relics and Planar Ornaments in Honkai: Star Rail is used to provide universal boosts, unlike the Light Cones, which are well-known for their ability to offer selective bonuses. According to the leaks, players will soon be able to get their hands on these new Honkai: Star Rail Relics and Planar Ornaments via “Cavern of Corrossion” within the game’s challenges and also in the Simulated Universe. 

Honkai: Star Rail leaks – more on the rumored Relics

The two new relics that leaked in Honkai, Star Rail 2.3, are “Iron Cavalry Against Scourge” and “Wind-Soaring Valorous.” which are not available in version 2.2.

According to the online leaks, the Iron Cavalry Against Scourge Relic comes with a comprehensive set of bonus effects. The Relic is expected to be perfectly suitable for Firefly in Honkai: Star Rail. 

The rumored set bonus effects will include a 2:PC that improves the Break Effect by 16% and a 4:PC – when the bearer’s Break Effect equals or supersedes 150%/250%, the Break DMG dealt ignores 10%/18% of the enemy’s DEF. 

On the other hand, the Wind-Soaring Valorous is anticipated to have a different set of bonuses in Honkai: Star Rail. The 2-pc gives ATK enhancements by 12%. As for the 4-pc – when the wearer uses an Ultimate or unleashes follow-up attacks, it increases the DMG by 20%. The effects double and are dispersed at the end of the turn. Ideally, this Relic would be suitable for Jade and Clara in Honkai: Star Rail.

Besides these two, two others have been rumored: the Forge of the Kalpangi Lanter with a bonus 2-piece that apparently increases the wearer’s SPD by 6%, and Break Effects increases by 40% and wears out after 1 turn.

Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves is another 2-p; when an ally launches follow-up attacks, the wearer will obtain one stack of Merit and attack DMG dealt by 4%. 

The HoYoverse-developed role-play game Honkai: Star Rail uses a familiar turn-based combat system; through its gacha system, players can unlock new characters. It’s also available on both PlayStation 4 and 5, Android, and iOS. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Collins J. Okoth

Collins is a skilled Crypto, Blockchain, and Financial Analyst with years of experience writing about blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and finance. His background in Actuarial Science and Finance gives his articles authority and real value to readers.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Fall
#Gaming Hardware
2 mins read

Fall Guys Face Challenges Amidst Parent Company Layoff 

Donkey Kong
#Gaming
2 mins read

Donkey Kong Fans Disappointed as Canceled Switch Game Details Emerge

Fallout New Vegas
#Gaming
2 mins read

Fallout New Vegas Mod Enhances Gun Animations

helldivers 2
#Gaming
2 mins read

Access Denied! Players in non-PSN-supported Countries can no longer access Helldivers 2 on Steam 

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan