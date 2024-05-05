Leaked! Honkai: Star Rail 2.3; New Relic and Planar Ornaments

Rumors have been making rounds on social media about potential Honkai: Star Rail new pairs of Relics and Planar Ornaments to be released with the latest version of the game. As players eagerly await the launch, set for next month, unfounded claims about new Relics and Planar Ornaments have got players excited on the internet.

Relics and Planar Ornaments in Honkai: Star Rail is used to provide universal boosts, unlike the Light Cones, which are well-known for their ability to offer selective bonuses. According to the leaks, players will soon be able to get their hands on these new Honkai: Star Rail Relics and Planar Ornaments via “Cavern of Corrossion” within the game’s challenges and also in the Simulated Universe.

Honkai: Star Rail leaks – more on the rumored Relics

The two new relics that leaked in Honkai, Star Rail 2.3, are “Iron Cavalry Against Scourge” and “Wind-Soaring Valorous.” which are not available in version 2.2.

According to the online leaks, the Iron Cavalry Against Scourge Relic comes with a comprehensive set of bonus effects. The Relic is expected to be perfectly suitable for Firefly in Honkai: Star Rail.

The rumored set bonus effects will include a 2:PC that improves the Break Effect by 16% and a 4:PC – when the bearer’s Break Effect equals or supersedes 150%/250%, the Break DMG dealt ignores 10%/18% of the enemy’s DEF.

On the other hand, the Wind-Soaring Valorous is anticipated to have a different set of bonuses in Honkai: Star Rail. The 2-pc gives ATK enhancements by 12%. As for the 4-pc – when the wearer uses an Ultimate or unleashes follow-up attacks, it increases the DMG by 20%. The effects double and are dispersed at the end of the turn. Ideally, this Relic would be suitable for Jade and Clara in Honkai: Star Rail.

Besides these two, two others have been rumored: the Forge of the Kalpangi Lanter with a bonus 2-piece that apparently increases the wearer’s SPD by 6%, and Break Effects increases by 40% and wears out after 1 turn.

Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves is another 2-p; when an ally launches follow-up attacks, the wearer will obtain one stack of Merit and attack DMG dealt by 4%.

The HoYoverse-developed role-play game Honkai: Star Rail uses a familiar turn-based combat system; through its gacha system, players can unlock new characters. It’s also available on both PlayStation 4 and 5, Android, and iOS.