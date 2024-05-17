Redfall’s Unexpected Last Hurrah Final Update Brings Offline Mode and More

It is a shock for gamers that Redfall, Red Bethesda’s doomed game, will receive one last update before the developer halts further development.

Lessons have been learned, and EA has taken the feedback of its players to heart. The announcement came through a Twitter post from the team, who said they will make the final update, Game Update 4, which features improved Neighborhood systems and Nests, the capacity to pause the game in Solo mode and Offline Mode. There is already a launch date for the update; however, more details about it will be coming soon.

Contradicting previous statements

This revelation directly contradicts earlier statements from Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios. Booty had previously declared that with the closure of Arkane Austin, the studio responsible for Redfall, active development on the game would cease. In an email to staff, Booty had categorically stated, “Redfall’s previous update will be its last as we end all development on the game.”

After the studio closed, the sources disclosed that the independent co-creators, in collaboration with other teams, were working on several new features that preceded the closure. As noted by IGN, the developers had an a-to-do list encompassing the offline mode, whose popularity peaked after the game launch as it lacked this mode.

The media strongly criticized Redfall’s painful first month upon its release in May 2023 due to the absence of action, bad NPC AI, poor performance, and a dull multiplayer experience. Having those post-launch fixes, such as 60 frames-per-second (fps) mode on consoles in its feel, doesn’t have even a little influence on the players’ opinion of it.

New hope to make things amend?

Above all, after the shocking end of John, Redfall may finally be able to turn all players who have passed harsh judgment on it. Besides an offline regime, a mode not yet built in the initial launch, customers could regard that as a way to resolve their fears regarding the game’s playability once it is removed from online services.

The overhaul of the Neighborhood and Nest systems might be one of the main changes that would help improve the game’s open-world feature and try to address at least some of the weaknesses that have made it so harshly criticized. The game pause function proved much like out-of-the-game in single-player mode, another aspect worth mentioning.

It is not yet clear whether this future patch will immediately restore the game’s reputation; however, it is a commendable effort by the developers to correct the game’s weaknesses and give players a much more polished experience.

A bittersweet farewell

The launch of “Game Update 4” manifests the culmination of an epic project that is now surrendering to a bittersweet hue for both the Redfall people and their dedicated development team. Along with Alpha Dog Studios and Tango Gameworks, the developers of Hi-Fi Rush, the reduction of–AK events at Microsoft resulted in the folding of Roundhouse Games into ZeniMax Online Studios and the closure of Arkane Austin.

Booty added that those shutdowns were to accelerate the transition to focused resources on the high-potential games and bankroll the most-awaited games from the Bethesda franchise that fans have been waiting for for many years.

Even though Redfall’s exit might be unknown, this outcome is a mere manifestation of their deep-seated passion for their work, which is donated as a parting grace of the game’s faithful community.

