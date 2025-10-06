Realme GT 8 Pro leak reveals swappable Ricoh camera design ahead of launch

Realme is close to launching its next flagship smartphone series, the Realme GT 8 lineup, later this month, but its official launch date has not been confirmed. A series of leaks and live images show it could come with a swappable camera module developed in partnership with Ricoh.

The Realme GT 8 Pro will reportedly allow users to switch between three distinct camera modules. Two of the camera islands are circular, while one features a square design, all of which are said to “resemble a robot-like face.”

realme GT 8 Pro : ✅ 200MP 1/1.56" HP5 periscope telephoto, telemacro

✅ 50MP LYT-808 1/1.4" OIS

✅ 50MP UW (likely JN5)

✅ Interchangeable 📸module, Ricoh collab ✅ 7000mAh+🔋120W

✅ Better haptics &🔊

✅ Ultrasonic FS, IP69 ✅ 2K 144Hz 10bit LTPO BOE flat oled

✅ SD 8E Gen 5 pic.twitter.com/TG031HyJW0 — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 4, 2025

A teaser video also hinted at a third camera module option, but sources closer to the phone manufacturer say swapping modules may be more “hands-on.” The leaked images reveal tiny screws securing the camera island to the phone body, which could mean the camera island is not magnetic.

Realme GT 8F specifications revealed in leaks

According to leaks shared on X, the Realme GT 8 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch QHD OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to use a 10-bit LTPO panel from BOE that has smoother animations, deeper contrast, and improved energy efficiency compared to its predecessor.

The company has confirmed that the phone will feature a 1440p (2K) resolution flat display. GT 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

The SoC, built on TSMC’s 3nm N3P process, is claimed to deliver 23% better performance and 20% improved efficiency compared to GT 7 Pro. The phone will include a dedicated R1 graphics chip for a “powerful dual-core gaming experience,” alongside a 7,000mAh battery complemented by 120W fast charging.

New flagship’s camera to use Sony OIS technology

The Realme GT 8 Pro camera is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultrawide lens (believed to be the Samsung ISOCELL JN5), and a 200MP HP5 periscope telephoto lens capable of telemacro photography.

Per reports from Digital Chat Station on Chinese blogging platform Weibo, Realme’s upcoming flagship has a similar imaging setup to the iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15, both of which are powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

Each of these devices will feature 50-megapixel main cameras, with one variant having a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor for improved light capture. The Ricoh-branded camera modules are expected to bring distinctive imaging capabilities for different shooting scenarios, though official details are under wraps.

Which design did you like the most? 🥰

– Oppo Find X9

– OnePlus 15

– Realme GT 8 Pro

– iQOO 15 Tell your favourite design! 📱👇 pic.twitter.com/7R4lEA7oQ3 — Akash Gupta 🇮🇳 (@Akashak4020) September 29, 2025

Beyond the cameras, the GT 8 Pro will come with improved stereo speakers, enhanced haptics, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Despite its modular design, the device is dust and water-resistant due to its IP69-rated chassis. The device will ship out from China starting from $599 with Android 16 out of the box, layered with Realme UI 7.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition to debut on October 8

In preparation to launch the GT 8 Pro, Realme has also confirmed that the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition will launch on October 8. The company made the announcement through a media invitation involving an actual fire to reveal the date, a nod to the fiery aesthetic of HBO’s fantasy series.

A teaser video shared on social media showed the device’s faux leather rear panel featuring the House Targaryen sigil and other Game of Thrones-themed design elements on the camera housing, with a golden frame.

Hardware specifications will be identical to the standard Realme 15 Pro, but the special edition will feature custom UI themes and icons inspired by the show, with buyers receiving collectible Game of Thrones memorabilia in the box.

The Chinese phone manufacturer is also preparing to launch the Realme 15T 5G in the Philippines on the same day, which comes with a 7,000mAh battery paired with 60W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.