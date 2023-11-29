Overcoming Reactive IT to Unlock the Potential of AI in Business

TLDR Reactive IT slows AI adoption; businesses need proactive tech strategies.

In today’s fast-paced business landscape, the promises of AI revolutionizing operations and boosting productivity are tantalizing. Companies across the globe are eager to harness the power of AI solutions to save valuable time, enhance staff morale, improve competitiveness, and ultimately bolster profit margins. Yet, despite this potential, a significant hurdle stands in the way of progress: reactive IT.

Reactive IT hindering AI adoption

The typical IT department has long been conditioned to operate in a reactive mode, primarily focused on fixing problems as they arise. In many cases, IT professionals are the go-to experts in their families, celebrated for their ability to troubleshoot technical issues. However, this reactive approach does not align with the proactive mindset required for effective AI implementation.

This reactive stance within IT departments results in slower modernization and the hesitant adoption of new technologies. Instead of proactively shaping technology strategies that align with overall business goals, IT professionals often find themselves buried under the weight of daily support requests and firefighting. This not only impedes progress but also exposes businesses to heightened cybersecurity risks.

Underutilized cloud capabilities

To fully leverage AI, companies need their applications and data to be in the cloud. However, a significant number of businesses still operate with on-premises infrastructure, making the rapid and cost-effective implementation of AI a distant dream. Partial cloud adoption or the misconception that using tools like Microsoft 365 equates to AI readiness can further hinder progress.

Migrating data to the cloud without proper organization and security measures in place can exacerbate existing problems. In some cases, data is moved to the cloud without addressing underlying issues, leading to data accessibility challenges or excessive data exposure, both of which are detrimental to AI implementations.

With digital modernization comes a fundamental shift in how employees work. This transition can be challenging, and a reactive IT approach may fail to address adoption issues adequately. When employees struggle with new technology, productivity and the potential benefits of AI suffer.

Shifting from reactive to proactive

To overcome these obstacles and transition from reactive to proactive IT, organizations must introduce a critical role that is often missing in IT departments: a dedicated technology strategist. This role is responsible for proactively auditing, reviewing, and aligning the company’s technology with best practices, without being bogged down by reactive support requests.

By systematically reviewing technology against best practices, a proactive approach generates a list of improvements to the technology environment. These improvements are then prioritized based on their potential business impact, laying the foundation for a robust technology strategy.

In the context of AI, the alignment with best practices can be assessed in terms of how it advances the automation of manual processes, ultimately supporting the workforce more effectively. This approach leads to the development of a well-defined AI roadmap, complete with a budget and quarterly initiatives aimed at preparing the company for effective AI adoption.

Steps toward transitioning

Transitioning from reactive to proactive IT is undoubtedly challenging but highly rewarding. Here’s a checklist for organizations embarking on this journey:

Move to the Cloud: Transition on-premises technology to the cloud and decommission any remaining servers. This may involve migrating applications and data.

Organize Data and Security: Review permissions and data locations, ensuring they are optimized for cloud technology and AI readiness.

Embrace Proactive Roles: Create dedicated roles for reviewing the technology environment against best practices and developing AI roadmaps, budgets, and initiatives.

Empower with AI Training: Familiarize the team with generative AI tools and hold regular knowledge-sharing sessions to encourage AI usage.

Automate Repetitive Processes: Collaborate with leadership to identify and prioritize manual processes for automation, placing them on the AI roadmap.

Implement, Evaluate, Improve: Execute the initiatives outlined in the AI roadmap, continually evaluating and refining the strategy.

While the transition may present challenges, the potential for saving 2.5 hours per day per employee is a compelling incentive to embrace a proactive IT approach. By doing so, businesses can unlock the full potential of AI, driving efficiency, innovation, and growth.