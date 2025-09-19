FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCGoldS&P 500

Ray Dalio: Gold, non-fiat currencies will become stronger as a store of value

2 mins read
813218

Contents

1. Dalio: All fiat currencies will lose their appeal
2. The USA may face low demand for new debt
Share link:

In this post:

  • Hedge fund manager Ray Dalio warned of runaway debt and a loss of trust in fiat currencies.
  • Gold and non-fiat currencies may turn into a store of value, with increasing demand.
  • BTC rises alongside gold and the S&P500, as it fulfills the conditions for a non-fiat currency.

Ray Dalio predicted gold and non-fiat currencies would gain strength as a store-of-value asset. The founder of Bridgewater did not explicitly mention crypto, but focused on demand for safe-haven investments. 

Ray Dalio, hedge fund manager and founder of Bridgewater, predicted gold and non-fiat currencies would face increasing demand as a store of value. He noted fiat currencies may be facing debt pressures, pushing a flight to safe-haven investments. 

We are going to see non-fiat currencies become a more important store of wealth and money,’ said Dalio, suggesting investors may allocate up to 10% of their portfolios to gold. The safe-haven sentiment already pushed gold over $3,700 per ounce. 

Dalio did not specifically mention crypto or BTC, though multiple coins are non-inflationary and BTC aims to act like sound money. 

Dalio: All fiat currencies will lose their appeal

Dalio spoke at the FutureChina Global Forum 2025, warning about excessive spending and a debt spiral, leaving the US Government unsustainable, potentially facing a major fiscal crisis. Based on growing inflation and uncertainty, fiat currencies will not be suitable for a store of value. 

Dalio urged investors to diversify, allocating up to 10% of portfolios to gold. The recent warning coincides with a recent trend of concerns with mortgage payments, as Cryptopolitan reported

See also  Coinbase sends a letter to the DOJ, slams 'patchwork' state crypto laws

Dalio noted the risks are not limited to or unique to the USA, but may affect other countries, like France, Japan, and China. 

Ray Dalio: gold, non-fiat currencies will become stronger as a store of value
The dollar index fell by 10% for the year to date, though other currencies have lost their positions against gold, leaving the metal acting as a reserve currency. | Source: TradingView

The dollar index has indeed shown a dramatic 10% drop in the year-to-date. However, other currencies have also weakened against gold, making the precious metal the second-largest reserve currency globally.

During this period, gold, S&P500, and BTC were all rising in unison, as traders looked for an offset to inflation and sources of active growth, as well as security. BTC has gone through periods where it behaved more like a risky tech stock, but is also growing its influence as a store of value. 

Beyond crypto, there are a few non-fiat assets that could fit the description. Silver has also expanded to its highest level since 2011, and is expected to break out above $50 for the first time in history. While the hype for silver lags behind gold, the metal has received attention as an alternative. 

The USA may face low demand for new debt

Despite record index performance, Dalio believes overspending is catching up with the US economy. He estimated that the government would need to place another $12T in debt to cover the growing deficit, interest payments, and roll-over of previous maturing debt. 

See also  Santander’s Openbank rolls out Bitcoin, Ether, and more for European users

However, the global market does not have this type of demand for US debt, creating an imbalance. 

The dollar remains a highly active medium of exchange, boosted by global trade, with few competitors emerging at this stage. Dalio noted the rising role of the Yuan may take some shine off the dollar, but not challenge its primacy.

Get $50 free to trade crypto when you sign up to Bybit now

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan