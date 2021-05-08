Why is rating a crypto exchange important?

Rating matters, especially when you are about to choose a crypto exchange platform for your investment. It is not easy to find the best one, but it is a necessity. There are certain qualities that need to match the user’s expectations so that he or she can easily trust and recommend the wallet to his family or friends.

Nevertheless, investing in crypto is a big step, and for many people, it is a once-in-a-lifetime risk. Therefore, it is important to rate exchange services as in the end, you can shortlist the one that appeals to you the most.

The essential components to consider while rating

Some of the heavily advertised crypto exchanged platforms are not that good. It is always important that a user first rates the features of a crypto exchange and compares them with other competitors in order to find out the best one. Some of the essential factors that must be taken care of while rating are:

Security

Probably the biggest concern of every investor in crypto. The first thing you need to check is the security features of the exchange. Does it offer 2FA? Does it allow backups? Is the infrastructure safe enough to prevent any leaks and attacks? All these questions need to be answered.

Support

If you are stuck in a situation and you are new to the world of crypto and to the platform itself, will the support officials help you find the solutions to the issues you face? Are the officials educated and experts on crypto trading? Do they help you or hang up on you?

Design

The design of the entire exchange platform is of utmost importance, and there is a justified reason for that. A fresh user when taking the services of the platform, can he or she easily understand the working of the entire system? Is the platform responsive to the commands entered by the user? Will the platform lag or crash during trading hours?

Speed

Is the transaction fast enough to eradicate slippage and thereby, prevent users from losses? If the answer is yes, the crypto exchange is definitely worth having. Having a crypto exchange wallet is not enough; the platform should be fast enough so that users’ orders are immediately carried out.

Why is Aurix a top-rated crypto exchange?

Created by Majed Mohsen in 2016, Aurix is a top-notch crypto exchange platform. Ever since its foundation in the year 2016, the developers have focussed on how to make the platform efficient, fast, and secure.

The security system integrated into Aurix is the best in the industry. It is definitely difficult to crack open the platform and steal users’ data. Any kind of security breach is not possible and therefore, Aurix can be considered as the most secure platform there is. Aurix’s security complies with the standards of PCI DSS and the platform is entirely safe from DDoS attacks that often attack crypto exchanges.

The support officials hired by Aurix are knowledgeable and are ready to help anyone who is new to the crypto world or the platform. The services are available 24/7 and hence, anyone with an issue or doubt can contact the officials.

The design of the entire platform is super efficient, with each aspect being heavily detailed and very simple to handle. A user who is new to the platform can easily understand his or her way through the platform. The application is crash-free and very stable.

When it comes to transaction speeds, Aurix Ecosystems have the most transactions that can be done in a second. So, common issues like slippage and volatility are poured down the drain without any hassle.

Aurix is the first platform in the world that provides DeFi cashback and not only in cash but, in crypto form too!

Conclusion

Majed Mohsen is the mastermind behind the Aurix Ecosystem which consists of the Aurix exchange platform. As a part of the Ecosystem, there are a lot of potential features that are integrated into Aurix. The design of the platform is responsive on both, laptop and mobile phones, gathering the highest rating known for a crypto exchange.