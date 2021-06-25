Railgun is set to release their DAO & token “RAIL” on June 30th. The highly anticipated addition to the DeFi space is changing the game for DeFi users. Railgun is a state-of-the-art smart contract system that provides zk-snark privacy to any transaction or smart contract interaction on Ethereum. Users become untraceable when trading, using leverage platforms, or adding liquidity, with any dApp on Ethereum.

What is Railgun and Why is it Unique?

Railgun is ultra-advanced compared to previous privacy protocols. Existing privacy solutions have failed to accomplish the flexibility, security, and privacy guaranteed by Railgun. Mixers are lacking in functionality and efficiency. Internal shielded transfers and interaction with smart contracts are impossible. Users have to operate in fixed denominations meaning users can’t effectively transact using their protocol, with any kind of ease or efficiency. With Railgun every on-chain activity will be hidden for the world to see. Users of Railgun will be able to:

Easily interact with dApps and DEXes liquidity privately and anonymously.

Perform dark pool trading style which ensures that nobody can copy their strategies

Invest in new projects anonymously without alerting those who follow their wallet

Protect diamond handbags from outsiders by building a shielded balance.

Send and receive donations anonymously without having donations history public

Eliminate data collection of transaction habits and spying

No more targeted advertisements or fraudsters

Why is RAIL Token the best?

Railgun protocol is transforming the DeFi space. The RAIL token too will be a hot commodity on June 30th. The economic model of Railgun will be controlled by early adopters who interact and contribute directly to the Railgun system. Fees will be generated from every transaction and a fee reward system will be voted on using Railgun DAO. The generated fees from private trading will provide early adopters with passive income. DAO participants will also vote for their favorite coins to be whitelisted for use in Railgun. Railgun token has a fixed supply, can never be diluted and has been third-party audited.

Railgun’s advanced technology in the DeFi space cannot be overlooked. It doesn’t interfere with Ethereum security or the existing liquidity on any dApp or DEX. Humans have the right to privacy, and Railguns’ anticipated privacy and anonymity protocol for Defi is going to be Huge.

At last, we’re eagerly waiting for the release of Railgun and its ERC-20 RAIL token on June 30th. Follow Railgun on Twitter for the Uniswap link and to receive the latest updates.

