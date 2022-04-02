Cryptopolitan is glad to feature Quizarena, a blockchain-based quiz battle game, on the next Web3 Masterminds event. Quizarena shall be represented by the Co-founder and COO, Kevin Kum, as the guest speaker.

The session will be live-streamed on Monday, 4th April at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Kevin will be speaking with Forward Protocol’s Product Manager, Danae Matara, about the Quizarena game, including other mind-blowing topics about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web 3.0.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

About Quizarena

Quizarena is a blockchain-based Earn-to-Learn quiz and puzzle game that everyone can start playing without the need to pay. Players are rewarded with tokens when they engage with gameplay animations, participate in Player-Versus-Player (PVP) tournaments, or answer questions related to blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFT, and other topics. Quizarena’s objective is to establish an interactive environment for people to have fun whilst learning.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

