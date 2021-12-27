TL;DR Breakdown

Billy Markus, Doge vo-developer says he does not represent or speak for Doge.

Jackson Palmer, another co-developer totally against Doge and crypto now.

Markus reveals Doge was and is just for fun.

Billy Markus, founder and developer of meme coin, Dogecoin, has said people should quit thinking he is a leader or representative of the meme coin.

Markus co-created Dogecoin as a joke in 2013. He clarified his position regarding the meme coin in a series of tweets today. He said that he does not speak for Dogecoin nor work on the project anymore – but is simply a community member.

Yet another reminder:



I don’t speak for dogecoin.



I am not on the project. I am a community member. I hold about 220k doge.



I will defend those who I feel are actively making the space better. I will discourage those who I feel aren’t.



I will talk about whatever I want. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 27, 2021

However, he said he’d still support the meme coin. “I will defend those who I feel are actively making the space better. I will discourage those who I feel aren’t.”

Markus still appears open-minded about the meme coin, unlike his co-developer Jackson Palmer who holds a strong position against the coin he contributed to the development.

Back in July, Palmer said the entire crypto space amplifies the worst aspects of capitalism, enriching wealthy figures further while allowing them to escape taxation unfairly.

The current distribution of Doge reflects Palmer’s opinion as Doge is concentrated in the hands of a few wealthy holders, even relative to other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Markus, however, revealed he holds only 220k DOGE, worth around $42 000 at today’s prices. The amount is below what a developer of a coin should own.

Dogecoin, just for fun

Markus said he has no grand ambition with the memecoin in response to a Twitter debate by Block CEO Jack Dorsey.

The Doge co-developer said he does not believe that “meaningful breakaways from the corporate establishment” are possible, as many crypto community members tend to believe. Rather, he’s only involved to “build stuff, make money, and have fun.”

Elon Musk echoed this opinion, saying he’s pro-Doge for that same reason.