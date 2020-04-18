The emerging trend in quarantine entertainment for crypto community is something to watch out for. Lockdowns and quarantine are an unfortunate consequence of the pandemic that is ravaging through the world right now. Resilient spirits are charging their way through this uncomfortable situation by devising new ways to keep their morals high.

Social distancing has emerged as the most potent way to defeat the novel coronavirus. Thus, national lockdowns have become the norm across the world. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts have rediscovered what it means to be entertained during lockdowns. They are not only helping curb the spread of COVID-19 but also reigniting their crypto interests like ever before.

As the crypto community hunkers down in their abodes, here’s a lowdown on the various options redefining quarantine entertainment for crypto fans.

Discovering new crypto games

There has been an unprecedented surge in the number of crypto game subscribers. Online gamers, especially the crypto ones, are enjoying various games across many genres. Traditional online games, such as World of Warcraft, has also seen a surge in traffic. The pandemic has also increased the appeal of the blockchain gaming industry. Notable examples include CryptoVoxels and War Riders.

Gamescom eyes digital show as Germany extends COVID-19 ban on events through Augusthttps://t.co/ptznmz3hwi — Gamasutra (@gamasutra) April 16, 2020

Community participation is evident through various online events promoting quarantine entertainment for crypto fans. For example, CryptoLiveLeak conducted an online poll featuring knockout competition for 32 diverse cryptocurrencies. Industry giants like BTC and ETH were pitted against newcomers.

McAfee requests eerie photos of deserted cities

John McAfee’s call to send eerie pictures of empty cities received a huge response. The American entrepreneur promised a $500 DAI reward for the winners. More than 800 photos of haunted cityscapes were sent to McAfee’s account, and they all garnered considerable interest from the viewers.

Those able to leave your homes during quarantine … (to buy food or get medical care, etc.) … Take photos of interesting aspects of your vacant cities, highways, etc. $500 in DAI crypto paid for the best photo (Chosen by @theemrsmcafee next week) Just drop photos here:) — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) April 3, 2020

Quarantine entertainment for crypto fans takes a whole new meaning in Russia

As Russia locks down entire cities and towns, the traffic on the exchanges grew manifold. The rise in cryptocurrency trading is evident from the high user traffic on popular local crypto exchanges. It seems Russians are taking advantage of the extended lockdown to learn and trade in the cryptocurrencies.

Crypto scams on the rise

Even in these unfortunate times, crypto scammers are on the prowl. Nefarious elements are taking advantage of the surge in online crypto-focused traffic to prowl on the innocent newcomers. Unwitting crypto fans are increasingly being targeted by fraudsters through celebrity endorsements, crypto investments, and high return scams.

Well, the lockdowns sure have indicated that the world is looking beyond just ‘Netflix and Chill.’ Quarantine entertainment for crypto community showcases that the time can also be utilized for boosting productivity.