Quantum Solutions becomes largest ETH treasury outside US after $9M buy

Quantum Solutions is now the biggest ETH treasury outside the United States after buying $9 million worth of Ethereum in one week. The Tokyo-listed company currently holds 3,866 ETH, making it Japan’s largest public ETH treasury and the 11th-largest in the world.

The company posted on X, stating that it purchased 2,365 ETH in seven days and plans to continue buying more to build a 100,000 ETH treasury, with assistance from ARK Invest and Susquehanna International Group.

Quantum Solutions increases ETH Holdings quickly

Quantum Solutions spent about 150 million yen (about $983,000) each day last week to buy Ethereum. The company aims to build the largest digital asset treasuries in the world, and its founder, Francis Zhou, stated that it will continue to buy ETH until it reaches its 100,000 ETH holdings.

Quantum Solutions now holds 3,866 ETH (about $14.8 million) and also has a smaller Bitcoin treasury with 11.6 BTC (nearly $1.3 million).

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, said her company is more than happy to support Quantum Solutions’ mission. The investment management firm will fund Japan’s first institutional-grade Ethereum digital asset treasury (DAT) to continue purchasing ETH, aiming to achieve a 100,000 ETH holding.

Ark Invest will also lend the company credibility, as other investors and partners will see that a popular and well-respected global investor is backing Quantum Solutions. The investment management company also invested in BitMine earlier this year and added Quantum Solutions’ stock to its innovation and fintech-focused investment funds in September.



Favorable rules fuel Ethereum accumulation

Companies like Quantum Solutions can easily buy and hold ETH in Japan because the country has favorable rules for digital asset treasuries, unlike neighbors like Hong Kong, India, and Australia, where regulators have started making it difficult for DATs to grow.



Analysts say that fewer investors today are interested in DATs and that share prices for some of the biggest crypto holders have dropped recently. However, this hasn’t stopped Quantum Solutions from buying more coins.



Ethereum treasury BitMine Immersion bought the dip, acquiring 203,826 ETH last week to bring its current holdings to over 3.2 million digital coins. Originally a Bitcoin mining firm, it has transitioned to a 100% ETH treasury strategy, and now controls roughly 2.7% of the total Ethereum supply.

The company stated that it now holds 3,236,014 ETH, purchased at an average price of $4,022 per coin. BitMine Immersion currently holds the largest Ethereum treasury among publicly traded firms and the second-largest overall cryptocurrency treasury. According to the firm, it owns 192 Bitcoins worth $21.3 million.

Other prominent Wall Street and crypto-related firms holding substantial Ethereum positions include Sharplink Gaming, Bit Digital, Coinbase Global, and ETHZilla. Each of these firms owns at least 100,000 ETH worth hundreds of millions of dollars as of the time of writing. CoinGecko’s data shows 14 firms that hold a combined total of 4,663,201 ETH worth around $18 billion.

