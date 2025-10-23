🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
BMNRBTCETHSBET

Quantum Solutions becomes largest ETH treasury outside US after $9M buy

2 mins read
843321
Quantum Solutions becomes largest ETH treasury outside US after $9M buy

Contents

1. Quantum Solutions increases ETH Holdings quickly
2. Favorable rules fuel Ethereum accumulation
Share link:

In this post:

  • Quantum Solutions bought 2,365 ETH last week, bringing its total to 3,866 ETH, making it Japan’s largest ETH treasury.
  • The company plans to establish a 100,000 ETH treasury with the support of ARK Invest and Susquehanna International Group.
  • BitMine Immersion and 13 other firms collectively hold over 4.6 million ETH, worth approximately $18 billion.

Quantum Solutions is now the biggest ETH treasury outside the United States after buying $9 million worth of Ethereum in one week. The Tokyo-listed company currently holds 3,866 ETH, making it Japan’s largest public ETH treasury and the 11th-largest in the world.

The company posted on X, stating that it purchased 2,365 ETH in seven days and plans to continue buying more to build a 100,000 ETH treasury, with assistance from ARK Invest and Susquehanna International Group.

Quantum Solutions increases ETH Holdings quickly

Quantum Solutions spent about 150 million yen (about $983,000) each day last week to buy Ethereum. The company aims to build the largest digital asset treasuries in the world, and its founder, Francis Zhou, stated that it will continue to buy ETH until it reaches its 100,000 ETH holdings. 

Quantum Solutions now holds 3,866 ETH (about $14.8 million) and also has a smaller Bitcoin treasury with 11.6 BTC (nearly $1.3 million). 

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, said her company is more than happy to support Quantum Solutions’ mission. The investment management firm will fund Japan’s first institutional-grade Ethereum digital asset treasury (DAT) to continue purchasing ETH, aiming to achieve a 100,000 ETH holding.

Ark Invest will also lend the company credibility, as other investors and partners will see that a popular and well-respected global investor is backing Quantum Solutions. The investment management company also invested in BitMine earlier this year and added Quantum Solutions’ stock to its innovation and fintech-focused investment funds in September.

See also  Feynman Point Asset Management spins out of Republic to form $300M crypto hedge fund

Favorable rules fuel Ethereum accumulation

Companies like Quantum Solutions can easily buy and hold ETH in Japan because the country has favorable rules for digital asset treasuries, unlike neighbors like Hong Kong, India, and Australia, where regulators have started making it difficult for DATs to grow.

Analysts say that fewer investors today are interested in DATs and that share prices for some of the biggest crypto holders have dropped recently. However, this hasn’t stopped Quantum Solutions from buying more coins.

Ethereum treasury BitMine Immersion bought the dip, acquiring 203,826 ETH last week to bring its current holdings to over 3.2 million digital coins. Originally a Bitcoin mining firm, it has transitioned to a 100% ETH treasury strategy, and now controls roughly 2.7% of the total Ethereum supply.

The company stated that it now holds 3,236,014 ETH, purchased at an average price of $4,022 per coin. BitMine Immersion currently holds the largest Ethereum treasury among publicly traded firms and the second-largest overall cryptocurrency treasury. According to the firm, it owns 192 Bitcoins worth $21.3 million.

Other prominent Wall Street and crypto-related firms holding substantial Ethereum positions include Sharplink Gaming, Bit Digital, Coinbase Global, and ETHZilla. Each of these firms owns at least 100,000 ETH worth hundreds of millions of dollars as of the time of writing. CoinGecko’s data shows 14 firms that hold a combined total of 4,663,201 ETH worth around $18 billion.

See also  WhiteBIT’s Institutional Night brings together global finance leaders to discuss the next phase of stablecoin adoption

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan