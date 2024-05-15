Qatar Economic Forum Tackles Youth Empowerment and Unemployment

The latest topic of debate is the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF). This work will deal with the ‘youth empowerment’ concept and the key issues that prevent young people from becoming financially independent and out of poverty in the region. As we close down the forum, we will discuss the consequences of growing digitalization and artificial intelligence we see in different aspects. While we will cover both positive and negative aspects, the discussion will be the spotlight.

Addressing the employment challenges

At an important session as the forum, speakers addressed the impact of modern technological statutes, such as those including artificial intelligence, on future employment possibilities. As the number of university graduates grows annually, the session discussed ways the labor market could be adapted and the integration of new entrants by incorporating the challenges of change in technology and long-term demands in the industries.

The Chairwoman of the Board of the INJAZ Al-Arab Foundation, Sheikha Hanadi Nasser Al-Thani, discussed the prolonged staff shortage in the region. She stressed the need for collaborative efforts at the public and private levels to create youth job opportunities. This issue is therefore perceived as crucial to alleviating the prevalent, unacceptably high unemployment rates among the young population.

The role of INJAZ Al-Arab Foundation

It has been 20 years since INJAZ Al-Arab was founded in 1999, and it was subsequently globally recognized by “Junior Achievement Worldwide” in 2004. Therefore, it is no coincidence that the organization has established itself as an indispensable platform for enhancing the lives of the youth all over the region. The foundation’s work has enabled them to work with several stakeholders to offer practical and employment opportunities that the youth can benefit from.

To Her Majesty Sheikha Hanadi Al-Thanien, it cannot be overlooked that the state services sector is a big employer of young people in the region. Still, they need to introduce work for the youth in innovative projects to attract the young generation’s effort. She emphasized that the GCC countries constitute two-thirds of job opportunities that stem from public jobs. This pattern has to be modulated to guarantee the sustainability of employment growth. The Qatar Economic Forum session advocated the importance of education in preparing youth for the labor market. More developed and important educational programs, in line with labor market requirements, ensure students can use the skills needed to be successful employees.

The inclusion of AI in the educational curriculum was mentioned as a means to intensify the learning process and the outcome. Her Majesty stressed that educational plans should be in line with the emerging energy demands and employment sectors that are running on technology. The incorporation of new technology is about more than just integration into current goals and teaching methods; it is also about learning techniques for achieving the changing labor market needs.

Empowering youth with technology

The summit ended with this note: these technologies can create a better working space for employees, which in turn can transform the job markets. By using such technologies, the region’s countries have a chance to tap into the youthful skills of individuals while creating the more dynamic, innovative workforce of the future.

The speeches at the Qatar Economic Forum summarise an established agreement concerning the matter of dealing with current problems and the creation of methods for the successful handling of those issues. As the world goes completely digital, there will be little difference between those nations that will be skilled enough to change their educational and employment strategies and those that are not. Nations will form their future identities at the level of their digital age determination. Rather than taking the crisis as a setback to development, the region should perceive it as an occasion for investing in youth, exploring existing human capital, and adopting the Fourth Industrial Revolution.