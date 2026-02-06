Pump.fun acquires Vyper for platform trading push amid market challenges

Pump.fun completed its purchase of crypto trading service Vyper last week, marking the second time in recent months the memecoin platform has bought out a trading tool. The deal comes as digital currency values have fallen sharply from their highs a year ago.

The companies did not reveal how much money changed hands in the transaction. Vyper announced Friday that most of its operations will shut down on February 10. The team and underlying technology will move over to Terminal, which is the trading service that Pump.fun operates.

This marks the second trading service Pump.fun has brought into its business in just a few months. Back on October 24, the company bought a trading tool called Padre to make buying and selling tokens easier on its platform.

After the purchase, Padre got a new name and now operates under the Terminal brand. Through Terminal, people can set up limit orders, copy other traders’ moves, and work with tokens on Solana, Ethereum, Base, and BNB Smart Chain networks.

New automation capabilities

The purchase of Vyper adds special automation features to Pump.fun’s offerings. Vyper built tools that help traders act instantly when brand-new tokens appear on the market, including something called a “Pumpfun sniper” function.

Adding these capabilities to Terminal lets Pump.fun connect its token launching service more directly with trading bots and price charts.

Terminal’s team says Ethereum virtual machine chains are now a top focus. The technology that Vyper developed should make trading much better on the Base and Ethereum networks. This puts Terminal in a stronger position to go up against popular trading bots that handle most of the trading volume on these networks.

Even though Vyper’s original interface will disappear, traders should get faster order execution and better network connections.

Memecoin market takes a hit

Pump.fun is making these moves while memecoin trading has cooled off significantly. The speculation boom of late 2024 and early 2025, which included token launches by celebrities and some government officials, has died down considerably.

The numbers tell a stark story. The total market value of all memecoins went above $100 billion in December 2024. That figure has since crashed to about $28 billion, representing a drop of nearly 72%.

Revenue figures for Pump.fun show a similar pattern. Information from DefiLlama indicates the platform brought in more than $137 million last January, which was its best month ever. By January 2026, that number had fallen 77% to approximately $31 million.

Even with lower market values, new tokens continue appearing at a fast pace. Data from The Block shows that on February 2, 2026, around 30,000 new coins went live in just one day. That’s actually up from fewer than 10,000 per day back in October 2025.

Traders still want tools that can track markets, grab newly listed tokens quickly, and manage holdings across different blockchains.

Pump.fun has started branching out from just memecoins. The company started Pump Fund in January, which is an investment arm that puts money into early-stage businesses through a $3 million hackathon. Some of these businesses have no connection to cryptocurrency at all.

By purchasing both Padre and Vyper, Pump.fun is working to control more of the trading process. The goal is to keep the platform essential for both analysis and execution, no matter which way market trends move.

The company appears to believe that having a solid trading infrastructure matters more over time than riding waves of speculation. By building up these practical features, Pump.fun is creating a base that can survive when market conditions change.