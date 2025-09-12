PUMP extends recovery with 50% of traders now in profit

PUMP, the native token of Pump.fun, is now above its ICO price, briefly recovering its all-time peak. Over 50% of traders are in the money, potentially easing selling pressure.

PUMP has responded to the revival of the Pump.fun ecosystem. The token rallied to $0.0064, recovering its initial all-time peak. The main driver behind PUMP was the news of an imminent listing on Binance, bringing higher liquidity and a wider pool of investors.

Based on a breakdown by Bubblemaps, the Wintermute market maker extracted $10M from trading PUMP. Most traders had gains under $1,000, though 50% are in the money.

50% of $PUMP traders are now in profit 270k+ onchain traders • 1 made $10M+ (Wintermute)

• 30 made $1M–$10M

• 400 made $100k–$1M

• 2,000 made $10k–$100k

• 10,000 made $1k–$10k

• 120,000 made <$1k pic.twitter.com/bEWPMlX49g — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) September 12, 2025

PUMP spent over a month near its all-time lows before starting a recovery. The token was hit by whale sales, coinciding with a slow period on Pump.fun. After meme production and trading picked up again, Pump.fun pivoted to earnings distribution, increasing its creator rewards ten times.

The Pump.fun team wallet is now transferring SOL for additional buybacks to support the price. In the past day, Pump.fun made its biggest buyback in history, reinjecting 98.2% of the day’s revenues. The launch of Project Ascend kicked off a new Pump.fun season, riding on the general recovery of the Solana ecosystem.

The token also appreciated after ongoing buybacks, as the Pump.fun team acquired over 6.35% of the token supply over the course of a few weeks. During that time, Pump.fun has not sold SOL, but has reinjected it into the ecosystem.

PUMP listing on Binance sets up hopes for an airdrop

The listing of PUMP on Binance did not follow the usual path for most tokens. PUMP launched without an additional airdrop campaign. Pump.fun users have long awaited an airdrop based on trenches trading. Currently, not all PUMP is distributed, and the team can arrange a large airdrop.

The additional distribution of tokens may happen at any moment. The market anticipates this development, which would boost fees for Binance and increase PUMP trading. On Polymarket, the predictions for a PUMP airdrop in September are accelerating, with volumes and odds picking up.

Looks like someone knows something$Pump airdrop coming in september? pic.twitter.com/WZSfbWFnDx — 0xMarioNawfal (@RoundtableSpace) September 12, 2025

Other Solana projects have also chosen September for an airdrop. Additionally, more PUMP will be unlocked from the community allocation reserves, increasing the anticipation for the airdrop.

The Binance listing may also invite more selling, as at least one whale moved coins to the exchange to realize up to $592K in additional profits.

The trenches are back, Pump.fun app becomes more popular

Pump.fun sees consistent trenches action, with over $40M in daily volumes and over 20K token launches daily. Daily fees also returned to levels not seen since the January meme frenzy, breaking above $6M daily.

Pump.fun also expands its activity on a mix of active token minting and responses to current events. The platform also saw increased usage of its mobile app, moving up the ranks based on downloads and usage. In the past three days, the Pump.fun rose up the ranks, from position 165 to 110. Potentially, Pump.fun may bring mass adoption through app-based meme trading.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast